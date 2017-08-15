Kansas will welcome back Mark Mangino to honor 2007 Orange Bowl Jayhawks

If you are new to college football within the last decade, you may find it difficult to comprehend that there once was a season that saw the Kansas Jayhawks play in, and win, the Orange Bowl. Yes, a decade before the crowning achievement for a season was simply beating Texas on the football field, the Jayhawks had a memorable season that fell shy of winning the Big 12 but saw Kansas make a run for a shot at a national championship. The year was 2007, and this year the school will honor that memorable season for Kansas fans. They’ll also invite back the coach that was on the sidelines at the time, despite his removal as head coach years later amid some controversy.
Mark Mangino will be invited to return to Lawrence, Kansas this season for the school’s season opener against Southeast Missouri State. Mangino and the 2007 team, as well as former Jayhawks Aqib Talib and Anthony Collins, have been invited for a Hall of Fame ceremony. In 2007, Kansas went 12-1, with the lone loss coming against border rival Missouri (the Tigers went on to play for the Big 12 championship as a result of the head-to-head win).
Given how Mangino and Kansas parted ways in 2009, Mangino took some time to consider whether or not he should accept an invitation from the school to return for the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“It just came out of the blue and when they called, it caught me off guard. It was hard for me to say no when your players are going to be honored,” Mangino said to Lawrence Journal-World. “I wanted to be there for them. I think it’s the right thing to do.”
From a coaching perspective, the relationship with players can be an everlasting one. The 2007 season was a special year for both Mangino and his players, so wanting to be there to celebrate the success of the 2007 season has to be difficult to turn down.
Mangino most recently coached as an offensive coordinator at Iowa State in 2014 and 2015.
Well, that certainly didn’t take long.
Monday, LSU confirmed that Lindsey Scott had decided to transfer out of Ed Orgeron‘s football program. In a statement, Orgeron said that he “had a very good talk with Lindsey this morning and we talked about his future.”
As it turns out, Scott’s future is in a state due-west of Louisiana as the head coach at East Mississippi Community College confirmed to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate that the redshirt freshman quarterback will play for the junior college best known for the widely-acclaimed Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
It’s expected that Scott will graduate from EMCC in December, then make his way back to the FBS level. He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Scott was rated as the No. 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 54 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Earlier this offseason, John Franklin III changed positions. Just a couple of weeks before the start of a new season, he’s changing schools. Again.
In a statement, head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed that Franklin “has made the decision to play elsewhere.” The coach cited Franklin’s desire to closer to his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as the reason behind the decision, although it comes a few months after he moved from quarterback to wide receiver — and a day after Jarrett Stidham was officially named the starting quarterback.
Franklin will be leaving The Plains as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately this season. Already, speculation has Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic as a potential landing spot.
Below is Malzahn’s statement, in its entirety.
John Franklin came to me expressing his desire for the chance to play more and get closer to home. He has made the decision to play elsewhere this season as a graduate transfer. John has been an outstanding young man during his time here and leaves Auburn with a degree. We wish John nothing but the best and thank him for his time at Auburn.
Franklin began his collegiate career as a three-star member of Florida State’s 2013 recruiting class. After playing in two games in 2014, he transferred from FSU to ‘Last Chance U” before reports surfaced in November of 2015 that he would be transferring to Auburn. In his first (and only) season with the Tigers last year, he started one game in place of the injured Sean White.
A dismal offseason off the field for Western Kentucky continues, with a potential, or even likely, starter along the defensive line finding himself on the outside of the program looking in.
A WKU official confirmed Monday that Tanner Reeves has been dismissed from the team. While violating unspecified team rules is the generic reasoning, the Bowling Green Daily News reports that Reeves was arrested very early Sunday morning on charges of careless driving, operating on a suspended driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with aggravated circumstances.
From the Daily News‘ report:
The officer observed Reeves drive a 2007 GMC Yukon across the fog line on Nashville Road approaching the intersection of Nashville Road and Campbell Lane, per a police report.
Upon contact, the deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Reeves’ person and vehicle. He was asked to exit the vehicle and conduct standardized field sobriety tests. During Reeves’ horizontal gaze nystagmus test, he displayed lack of smooth pursuit and maximum deviation. He used his arms to balance during the one-leg stand test. And Reeves failed to maintain the start position eight steps down during the walk and turn, according to the report.
Reeves consented to a preliminary breath test on scene, resulting in the presence of alcohol. Dispatch confirmed Reeves’ license to be suspended.
This was the fifth-year senior’s second brush with the law in less than a year, having been cited for disorderly conduct last October.
Reeves started five of the 14 games in which he played last season. He had been expected to start at one of the end positions for the Hilltoppers this season.
A week ago, WKU confirmed that three players — sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane and redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee — have been suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky not long after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a frat house assault. The day before, starting cornerback De’Andre Simmons was lost for the entire season because of a knee injury.
The Hilltoppers were the media’s preseason favorite to win the East Division of Conference USA.
Never afraid to tackle non-football topics on his personal Twitter account, Jim Harbaugh has addressed the disturbing events that went down in Charlottesville this past weekend.
White nationalists protesting the impending removal of a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee clashed with counter-protesters in the Virginia college town, leaving one woman dead after she and nearly two dozen others were intentionally run over by a 20-year-old alleged Nazi sympathizer who has since been charged with criminal homicide. Tuesday night, the Michigan head coach lashed out at the unrest, writing “[a]nyone who demonstrates through violence, terror or intimidation are embarrassments to our country & are truly disrespectful to our flag.”
This is far from the first time Harbaugh has opined on a hot-button topic.
In August of last year, Harbaugh said he didn’t “respect the motivation or the action” behind the decision of his former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, to sit the national anthem out. Not long after, the coach apologized for misspeaking, tweeting that “I support Colin’s motivation. It’s his method of action that I take exception to.”
As noted by the Detroit News, Harbaugh’s opinion of Kaepernick’s stance shifted significantly this spring as he called the still-unsigned quarterback “a hero,” saying “he’s trying to do this for his future kids, for my kids, for all of our kids.”
In April of 2015, not long after taking over the Wolverines, Harbaugh stood strident after a petition drive led by Muslim and Arab students at UM accusing the film “American Sniper” of “[condoning] a lot of anti-Middle Eastern and North African propaganda” led to the university canceling a planned screening. The coach’s response?
After Harbaugh’s show of support, the university reversed its decision.