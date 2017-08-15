Once ticketed for Arizona, ex-USC lineman moves on to JUCO

Noah Jefferson will indeed restart his collegiate playing career, albeit at a much lower rung on the football ladder than originally expected.
A Twitter account dedicated to all things junior college tweeted earlier this week that Jefferson will transfer to Arizona Western College. While the defensive lineman is not currently listed on the team’s official roster, Jefferson retweeted the original tweet and also followed up with responses to congratulations from followers.
In early March, Noah Jefferson announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from USC to Arizona. Four months later, Rich Rodriguez announced that Jefferson would not be playing for the Wildcats this season. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected about-face was given.
Jefferson wouldn’t have been eligible to play in 2017 for the Wildcats even if his move to the desert had come to fruition. He would’ve, though, had two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018 at his disposal.
A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama last season, Jefferson never played another down for USC.
Maybe the third time will be a charm? Possibly?
Cincinnati announced recently that Ja'Quay Savage has joined Luke Fickell‘s Bearcats football program. As he earned his bachelor’s degree in the spring of this year, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
The upcoming season will serve as Savage’s final year of eligibility.
In June, Savage announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Louisville. He spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals.
Savage, who changed his surname from Williams in 2015 to honor his mom, began his career at Texas A&M as a four-star 2013 recruit before transferring to Louisville in May of 2014. After sitting out a transfer season, Savage started six of the nine games in which he played in 2015, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, he didn’t catch a pass and likely would’ve been buried on the depth chart heading into summer camp had he not left Bobby Petrino’s program.
West Virginia’s passing attack will be at less than full strength when the Mountaineers kick off the 2017 season in a couple of weeks.
The football program announced Monday night that Marcus Simms has been suspended for the neutral-site opener against Virginia Tech Sept. 3. Over the weekend, the sophomore wide receiver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.
Reports at the time also indicated that Simms admitted to arresting officers his license was revoked for a previous DUI arrest in Maryland in May, which has yet to go to court.
“We have very high expectations for our student-athletes and they know that how we represent this university is more important than their contribution on the field,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said in a statement. “While every case is unique and discipline imposed is based on varying factors, this suspension is warranted. It is my hope that Marcus works hard to fulfill his obligation as a member of our community and as a member of our football program.”
In addition to the season-opening suspension, Simms must also clear unspecified hurdles before he’s reinstated and allowed to return to game action. He will, though, be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension.
Last season, Simms caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He has been expected to make an even bigger contribution in 2017.
Despite two tradition-rich college football programs, the upcoming Notre Dame and Wisconsin series three years from now will be a little light on the tradition part.
The two schools confirmed on Monday that they would play each other in a so-called “neutral site home-and-home” series, meeting at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. As you should expect in a pair of games involving two schools outfitted by apparel company Under Armour though, the Badgers and Irish will each have new uniforms for the matchup and that will specifically fall under the banner of the ‘Shamrock Series’ group of threads per Notre Dame’s athletic director.
Those games have led to some of the more… um, interesting uniforms for the Irish in recent years and have featured plenty of different variations of the school’s traditional blue and gold look. The team took on Army in San Antonio, Tex. as part of their ‘Shamrock Series’ last season (see photo above) and played Boston College at Fenway Park back in 2015.
The school will not have a game under the Shamrock Series banner in 2017 with the focus being on a renovated Notre Dame Stadium, but it certainly seems as though it is not going away and will soon move to two of the NFL’s most hallowed football fields in the not too distant future.
Also interesting to note is that Notre Dame will be the “home” team at Lambeau Field and not Wisconsin as part of Monday’s agreement. That game will be on NBC as a result in 2020, while the Badgers will be the hosts at Soldier Field in a came that will fall under the Big Ten’s television deals (read Fox or ABC/ESPN). While it will certainly be thrilling to see the two teams play each other when the time comes, one may not recognize either side’s uniforms without a proper reminder.
The SEC lost one coaching icon on Monday and saw another suffer from a serious health complication later in the afternoon.
AL.com confirmed reports that legendary Alabama and Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke at DFW International Airport while waiting on a flight. The news was first reported, remarkably, by former Auburn coach Pat Dye.
“He’s resting comfortably,” Dye’s assistant told the website about Stallings. “He feels bad about putting everyone out. He feels like he let everyone down.”
The two former Iron Bowl rivals were set to host several speaking events around the state of Alabama this week.
This isn’t the first time Stallings has had a health scare, as he was hospitalized after suffering another “minor” stroke while at a golf tournament back in May. While it appears the College Football Hall of Famer is resting in the care of doctors, suffering two strokes at the age of 82 is obviously quite serious and it is unknown when he might return to the public spotlight.
All the best on a speedy recovery.