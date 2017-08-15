Once ticketed for Arizona, ex-USC lineman moves on to JUCO

Noah Jefferson will indeed restart his collegiate playing career, albeit at a much lower rung on the football ladder than originally expected.

A Twitter account dedicated to all things junior college tweeted earlier this week that Jefferson will transfer to Arizona Western College. While the defensive lineman is not currently listed on the team’s official roster, Jefferson retweeted the original tweet and also followed up with responses to congratulations from followers.

In early March, Noah Jefferson announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from USC to Arizona. Four months later, Rich Rodriguez announced that Jefferson would not be playing for the Wildcats this season. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected about-face was given.

Jefferson wouldn’t have been eligible to play in 2017 for the Wildcats even if his move to the desert had come to fruition. He would’ve, though, had two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018 at his disposal.

A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama last season, Jefferson never played another down for USC.