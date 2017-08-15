TCU lineman leaving program to stay closer to family

TCU defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers is leaving Fort Worth in order to stay closer to his family in a time of need. In a statement share don his Twitter profile on Monday, Chambers said his aunt (his legal guardian) is currently sick and not doing well.
Chambers was a four-star prospect out of Houston. It is unknown at this time what program Chambers will be moving to next. If he transfers to another FBS program, Chambers would need a family hardship waiver from the NCAA to play football this fall. Otherwise, Chambers will be required to sit out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He can play this season if he lands at a lower division program in the FCS or below. For now, football is not the primary focus for Chambers, and given his family history, it goes without saying nobody will be faulting him for this decision in any way.
From a football perspective, the loss of Chambers is a setback for the depth at TCU on the defensive line. Any time a four-star talent and one of the top recruits from the state leaves the program for whatever reason, it is a concern for the roster. How TCU head coach Gary Patterson works his defensive line will be something to watch as the 2017 season quickly approaches at this point.
Arkansas just signed up for a new 10-year multimedia rights deal with IMG College for a whopping $137 million, and the fans attending Razorback games are expected to reap the benefits in the future.
According to a report from Sports Business Journal, the new multimedia rights deal with IMG College — which handles multimedia rights distribution for all Arkansas sports coverage on TV and radio — will help Arkansas fund a stadium-wide networking upgrade to a handful of Arkansas athletics venues, including Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The upgrades will focus updating the wi-fi reception to allow for better connectivity for fans using their phones while attending games.
Now, if you are an Arkansas fan and feel as though you have heard about wireless upgrades before, that’s because you have. Arkansas announced plans to upgrade the wireless network status inside the stadium in 2014 as well. But anything upgraded in 2014 is already out of date by 2017 standards. It’s the same for mobile devices as it is the computer I am typing this one. Staying ahead of the curve in areas like this can be difficult, if not costly.
But with a brand spanking new multi media rights deal bringing in a dump truck of cash for Arkansas, the funds will be there to provide for the cost of upgrading the network inside the football stadium. So bring your phone, and your iPad, and whatever else you want to hook up to the network when you attend an Arkansas game. You might get improved service.
If you are new to college football within the last decade, you may find it difficult to comprehend that there once was a season that saw the Kansas Jayhawks play in, and win, the Orange Bowl. Yes, a decade before the crowning achievement for a season was simply beating Texas on the football field, the Jayhawks had a memorable season that fell shy of winning the Big 12 but saw Kansas make a run for a shot at a national championship. The year was 2007, and this year the school will honor that memorable season for Kansas fans. They’ll also invite back the coach that was on the sidelines at the time, despite his removal as head coach years later amid some controversy.
Mark Mangino will be invited to return to Lawrence, Kansas this season for the school’s season opener against Southeast Missouri State. Mangino and the 2007 team, as well as former Jayhawks Aqib Talib and Anthony Collins, have been invited for a Hall of Fame ceremony. In 2007, Kansas went 12-1, with the lone loss coming against border rival Missouri (the Tigers went on to play for the Big 12 championship as a result of the head-to-head win).
Given how Mangino and Kansas parted ways in 2009, Mangino took some time to consider whether or not he should accept an invitation from the school to return for the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“It just came out of the blue and when they called, it caught me off guard. It was hard for me to say no when your players are going to be honored,” Mangino said to Lawrence Journal-World. “I wanted to be there for them. I think it’s the right thing to do.”
From a coaching perspective, the relationship with players can be an everlasting one. The 2007 season was a special year for both Mangino and his players, so wanting to be there to celebrate the success of the 2007 season has to be difficult to turn down.
Mangino most recently coached as an offensive coordinator at Iowa State in 2014 and 2015.
Well, that certainly didn’t take long.
Monday, LSU confirmed that Lindsey Scott had decided to transfer out of Ed Orgeron‘s football program. In a statement, Orgeron said that he “had a very good talk with Lindsey this morning and we talked about his future.”
As it turns out, Scott’s future is in a state due-east of Louisiana as the head coach at East Mississippi Community College confirmed to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate that the redshirt freshman quarterback will play for the junior college best known for the widely-acclaimed Netflix series “Last Chance U.”
It’s expected that Scott will graduate from EMCC in December, then make his way back to the FBS level. He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Scott was rated as the No. 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 54 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Earlier this offseason, John Franklin III changed positions. Just a couple of weeks before the start of a new season, he’s changing schools. Again.
In a statement, head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed that Franklin “has made the decision to play elsewhere.” The coach cited Franklin’s desire to closer to his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as the reason behind the decision, although it comes a few months after he moved from quarterback to wide receiver — and a day after Jarrett Stidham was officially named the starting quarterback.
Franklin will be leaving The Plains as a graduate transfer, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately this season. Already, speculation has Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic as a potential landing spot.
Below is Malzahn’s statement, in its entirety.
John Franklin came to me expressing his desire for the chance to play more and get closer to home. He has made the decision to play elsewhere this season as a graduate transfer. John has been an outstanding young man during his time here and leaves Auburn with a degree. We wish John nothing but the best and thank him for his time at Auburn.
Franklin began his collegiate career as a three-star member of Florida State’s 2013 recruiting class. After playing in two games in 2014, he transferred from FSU to ‘Last Chance U” before reports surfaced in November of 2015 that he would be transferring to Auburn. In his first (and only) season with the Tigers last year, he started one game in place of the injured Sean White.