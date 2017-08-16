In advance of FBS move, Liberty announces 13 future match-ups

Liberty doesn’t have a conference home, but the Flames aren’t letting a little logistical hurdle like that stop them from manifesting their destiny.
The school is moving up to FBS in 2018 whether FBS wants them or not, and the Flames on Wednesday took a major step forward by announcing 13 future games, primarily filling out schedules for the early years of the next decade.
“The announcement of these additional football series give Flames Nation a taste of our future football schedules,” Liberty AD Ian McCaw said in a statement. “We are close to completing schedules for our first five seasons of FBS football. I appreciate Mickey Guridy‘s diligent efforts is securing these agreements.”
The future games break out as follows:
Bowling Green
Oct. 3, 2020 — at Bowling Green
Sept. 2, 2023 — at Liberty
Marshall
Oct. 14, 2023 — at Marshall
Oct. 5, 2024 — at Liberty
Massachusetts
Nov. 2, 2019 — at UMass
Nov. 28, 2020 — at Liberty
Nov. 6, 2021 — at Liberty
NC State
Nov. 21, 2020 — at NC State
Troy
Sept. 11, 2021 — at Troy
UAB
Oct. 2, 2021 — at UAB
Sept. 10, 2022 — at Liberty
Liberty opens this season at Baylor, and will face 10 FBS foes in 2018, including trips to Virginia and Auburn.