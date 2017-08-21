Florida adds Texas OL transfer Jean Delance

Florida is heading to the Dallas area to kick Michigan’s behind, and one of Dallas’s own is heading to Gainesville.

Former Texas offensive lineman Jean Delance announced Monday he will transfer to Florida. Delance made the announcement on his Twitter account. Florida has not confirmed the addition as of press time.

Blessed & proud to announce I'll be continuing my education and football career at The University of Florida!!! @GatorsFB 🐊🔶🔹 #ChompChomp pic.twitter.com/UuJMNh4wuI — Jean Delance (@JeanDelance74) August 21, 2017

Delance announced a transfer from Texas last week after not getting snaps in the Longhorns’ 2-deep. “I have ultimately decided transferring is the best decision for me to pursue a fresh start at another school,” Delance said at the time. A 6-foot-5 offensive tackle from the east Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas, Delance signed as a member of the 2016 class who appeared in two games as a true freshman last fall.

Delance will be able to take a redshirt in transferring from Texas to Florida and emerge with three seasons to compete for the Gators.