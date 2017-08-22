Already suspended after domestic violence arrest, Colorado’s Anthoney Julmisse arrested on felony robbery charges

Suffice to say, Anthony Julmisse is likely not long for the Colorado football team.
Late last month, Julmisse was arrested on multiple charges related to a domestic incident, including one count each of third-degree assault and domestic violence and two counts of physical harassment. According to an arrest affidavit, it’s alleged that the cornerback dragged a woman down a hallway and attempted to push her down a flight of stairs.
Fast-forward nearly a month later, and Julmisse, the Boulder Daily Camera reported, was arrested again over the weekend on charges of robbery, first-degree criminal trespass of a vehicle, criminal mischief and careless driving. The first two charges listed are felonies.
At the time of his first arrest, Julmisse was indefinitely suspended. In the wake of his second arrest, he’ll remain that way.
“While we’re still gathering information about this latest case, we are concerned to hear of these allegations,” a statement from CU read. “It is important to note that in any criminal case involving a student-athlete, there are three separate processes that can result in discipline — a determination by the coach, court sentencing and sanctions from the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution.”
Julmisse played in all 14 games last season. Exiting spring practice, he was one of the Buffaloes’ starters at cornerback.