Former USC QB Max Browne named the starter at Pitt

For the third time in four seasons, Pittsburgh will go the graduate transfer route for its starter under center.
Pitt became the latest team the last few days to publicly announce its starting quarterback, confirming Tuesday that Max Browne will get the nod in the opener against FCS Youngstown State. It has long been expected that Browne would be named the starter, so Tuesday’s Twitter announcement was viewed by many as a mere formality.
Ben DiNucci will serve as Browne’s backup.
Pat Narduzzi announcement:
Max Browne is the Pitt starting QB.#H2P #TAKEIT pic.twitter.com/4UI5xLwPbe
A five-star member of USC’s 2013 recruiting class, Browne confirmed months of speculation in early December that he would indeed be transferring from the Trojans. He later transferred to Pitt after considering North Carolina as well.
Browne began the 2016 season as the starter, but lost his job to Sam Darnold after the Trojans stumbled out of the gate at 1-2. With Darnold under center, USC finished the regular season on an 8-1 run and won their last eight after losing Darnold’s first start by four points to Utah.
Browne spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as Cody Kessler’s primary backup. In his time with the Trojans, Browne completed 69-of-112 passes for 507 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Browne joins Tom Savage, from Rutgers, and Nathan Peterman, from Tennessee, as grad transfers who have earned starting jobs with the Panthers.