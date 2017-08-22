Kansas’ Maciah Long dismissed after allegedly threatening woman with handgun

Yeah, that’ll do it.

Kansas announced Monday that Maciah Long has been dismissed from the football program, citing the standard unspecified violation of team rules. A short time later, the Kansas City Star reported that the arrest came not long after Long allegedly threatened a female with a handgun.

What is officially known is that the linebacker was charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession. The weapons charge is a felony, while the other two are misdemeanors.

No further details have been made available, although the district attorney in the case will reportedly be seeking a domestic violence designation.

While officially listed as a linebacker, Long also played tight end as a true freshman last season. He was credited with one yard on two carries.

Long was a three-star member of KU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 inside linebacker in the country coming out of high school as the No. 93 player at any position in the state of Texas.