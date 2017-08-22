Lane Kiffin informally utilizing Art Briles to help FAU offense

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to leave no stone unturned, regardless of how controversial it may be.
Not long after he was hired as the head coach at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin came under fire after hiring Kendal Briles as his offensive coordinator, especially after a woman alleged in a lawsuit that the assistant coach had contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at Baylor. Kiffin subsequently stood by his hiring of Briles, saying that the coordinator was thoroughly vetted by the athletic department before joining the program.
Over the weekend and on into this week, Kiffin opened himself up to additional criticism when both he and Briles confirmed that each of them have turned to Art Briles, ousted as BU’s head football coach in the midst of the sexual assault scandal, for help and advice when it comes to the Owls’ offense.
From the Sun-Sentinel:
Obviously, he has ideas,” Kendal said. “He wants to know personnel and different guys and making sure we’re getting those guys in the right spots and getting them touches and all that stuff. He’s a football coach, that’s all he’s ever been. He’s definitely involved and we talk daily.”
Kendal said he’s sent film to Art before to help with the FAU offense. On Monday, Kiffin said he’s spoken with Art a couple times.
“Obviously, he’s done unbelievable things on offense,” Kiffin said. “It’s his system that he started years and years ago. Every once in a while, I’ll text or call him and bounce something off of him.
The newspaper made sure to note that, per the younger Briles, the elder Briles has not been on the FAU campus. And, when such a note is necessary, publicly associating yourself with the disgraced head coach in any way, shape of form might not be the best idea. Then again, for better or worse, Kiffin’s gonna Kiffin, regardless of what anyone else thinks.