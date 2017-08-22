Getty Images

Months after losing love for football, ex-Mich. St. RT Thiyo Lukusa transfers to Arizona

Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 22, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT

Six months after proclaiming he hadn’t been in love with football since high school, Thiyo Lukusa has apparently once again found his fondness for the sport.

On his Instagram account this week, Lukusa revealed that he has decided to transfer to Arizona and continue his collegiate playing career with the Wildcats. “Plans changed, I’ve changed, schools changed, but change isn’t a bad thing,” Lukusa wrote.

It’s believed the offensive lineman won’t be eligible to play in 2017. If that’s the case, he’d have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

Plans changed, I’ve changed, schools changed, but change isn’t a bad thing. #beardown #wildcats #UofA

A post shared by Thiyo Lukusa (@tshiyombu_aubrey) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

In February, Lukusa confirmed that he would be transferring from Michigan State.

A three-star 2016 signee, Lukusa was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He played in eight games as a true freshman.

Entering the offseason, Lukusa was penciled in as the Spartans’ starting right tackle.

Kansas’ Maciah Long dismissed after allegedly threatening woman with handgun

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 22, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Yeah, that’ll do it.

Kansas announced Monday that Maciah Long has been dismissed from the football program, citing the standard unspecified violation of team rules. A short time later, the Kansas City Star reported that the arrest came not long after Long allegedly threatened a female with a handgun.

What is officially known is that the linebacker was charged Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession. The weapons charge is a felony, while the other two are misdemeanors.

No further details have been made available, although the district attorney in the case will reportedly be seeking a domestic violence designation.

While officially listed as a linebacker, Long also played tight end as a true freshman last season. He was credited with one yard on two carries.

Long was a three-star member of KU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 inside linebacker in the country coming out of high school as the No. 93 player at any position in the state of Texas.

Ankle injury will cost Kentucky’s Dorian Baker ‘significant time’

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 21, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT

Unfortunately for Kentucky’s passing game, the speculation has come to fruition.

Over the weekend, Dorian Baker sustained an injury to his left leg during a scrimmage.  The initial talk had it as a rather significant injury; Monday, the Wildcats confirmed that the senior wide receiver suffered a fracture-dislocation in his left ankle.

As a result, Baker will, at bare minimum, miss what the school described as “significant time” to, potentially, the entire 2017 season.

“We’re very disappointed for Dorian, as he had a good offseason and was helping lead our receivers during preseason camp,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “However, we are hopeful for a full recovery and look forward to his eventual return to the field.”

If there’s a silver lining amidst the injury clouds it’s that Baker has a redshirt at his disposal, which would allow him to return for the 2018 season should the injury sideline him for all of this year.

In three seasons with the Wildcats, Baker has totaled 88 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.  In 2015, Baker’s 55 catches and three receiving touchdowns led the team.  Last season, after overcoming an early-season hamstring issue, he caught 14 passes for 208 yards a pair of touchdowns.

Reigning national champ Clemson officially names Deshaun Watson successor

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 21, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

The man charged with the unenviable task of trying to replace one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history has officially been identified.

Upon the completion of spring practice earlier this year, Dabo Swinney stated that, if Clemson “played a game today, Kelly (Bryant) would be the” starting quarterback.  Fast-forward a little over four months, and Bryant is indeed the guy who will replace Deshaun Watson under center for the reigning national champions.

The announcement from the Tigers is the culmination of what had been a three-way fight for the job, but the head coach also seemingly left the door slightly ajar for the competition to, at least, bleed into the early part of the 2017 season.

“He has earned it and I am proud of him. It has been a great competition, but this part is over,” Swinney said in quotes distributed by the team. “[Redshirt freshman] Zerrick Cooper is the number-two quarterback, but [freshman] Hunter Johnson is right there. We hope to get all three quarterbacks experience in the first part of the season.”

A junior, Bryant has played in 12 games and exactly 100 snaps.  In that time, he has completed 13-of-18 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He’s added 35 carries for 178 yards and another three scores.

Redshirt sophomore Tucker Israel, who wasn’t even a part of the unofficial competition, is the only other quarterback on the roster who has thrown a pass at the collegiate level (four attempts last season).

Essentially a three-year starter, Watson was responsible for 8,702 of the 9,382 yards and 76 of the 80 touchdown passes for the Tigers the past two season.

Clemson will kick off defense of its national championship Sept. 2 at home against Kent State.  They’ll begin ACC play two weeks later on the road against Louisville.

Ex-Louisville QB Kyle Bolin named starter at Rutgers

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 21, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Four months ago today, Kyle Bolin wasn’t even a member of the Rutgers football program.  With the start of a new season less than two weeks away, Bolin is officially the triggerman at the most important position in the sport.

Monday, the Scarlet Knights announced Monday that Bolin has been named as the team’s starting quarterback.  Bolin had been involved in what was ostensibly a three-way competition with Giovanni Rescigno, the starter to close out the 2016 season and presumptive front-runner to maintain the job exiting spring, as well as touted 2017 signee Johnathan Lewis.

“Really happy with the leadership that Kyle has brought to our football team,” head coach Chris Ash said. “He’s a really mature individual. Well-trained, well-coached in his past and just has got a wealth of experience and we’re really excited about what he’s going to bring to our offense.”

Despite his short time with the program, the move is not exactly a surprise as, one, Bolin has already been named a team captain and, two, he’s been taking more and more snaps with the first-team offense over the last couple of weeks.

Bolin started five games in 2015 as he and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson shared quarterbacking duties that season.  Jackson replaced Bolin after a pair of picks in the regular-season finale against rival Kentucky that year and, coming off his four-touchdown performance in the Music City Bowl win over Texas A&M, the former was firmly entrenched as the starter heading into the spring of 2016.

In early April of this year, Bolin opted to leave the Cardinals as a graduate transfer.  Less than a month later, he landed with the Scarlet Knights.