Months after losing love for football, ex-Mich. St. RT Thiyo Lukusa transfers to Arizona

Six months after proclaiming he hadn’t been in love with football since high school, Thiyo Lukusa has apparently once again found his fondness for the sport.

On his Instagram account this week, Lukusa revealed that he has decided to transfer to Arizona and continue his collegiate playing career with the Wildcats. “Plans changed, I’ve changed, schools changed, but change isn’t a bad thing,” Lukusa wrote.

It’s believed the offensive lineman won’t be eligible to play in 2017. If that’s the case, he’d have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

In February, Lukusa confirmed that he would be transferring from Michigan State.

A three-star 2016 signee, Lukusa was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. He played in eight games as a true freshman.

Entering the offseason, Lukusa was penciled in as the Spartans’ starting right tackle.