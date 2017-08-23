Getty Images

Kirk Ferentz and wife donate $1 million to Iowa children’s hospital

By Zach BarnettAug 23, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Kirk Ferentz may be the but of a bunch of contract-related jokes, but no one jokes about the man’s character.

And for good reason.

The University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday that Kirk and his wife Mary have donated $1 million to create the Savvy Ferentz Program in Neonatal Research, which will aim to improve the survival rate for premature babies. The Ferentzes made the donation in honor of their granddaughter Savvy, who was born in 2014 at 22 weeks gestation.

“We knew Savvy was born too early,” Mary said in a statement. “We also knew they do extraordinary things at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital that would give her a fighting chance. We were thankful we had that.”

The Stead Family Children’s Hospital claims higher survival rates for infants born at 24- and 25-weeks than the average U.S. hospital, and the Ferentzes hope their donation will further increase those rates.

“The University of Iowa has long been a leader in neonatal research and in providing high-level patient care, particularly to this most vulnerable population,” Iowa pediatrics professor Dr. Jeffrey L. Segar said. “This gift from the Ferentzes will help us capitalize on our strengths, advance our research, and, most important, make an impact on the lives of many Iowa children and their families, now and far into the future. We are deeply grateful for their support.”

Kirk Ferentz will begin his 19th season as Iowa’s head coach next Saturday against Wyoming (noon ET, BTN).

Texas TE Andrew Beck now out for entire 2017 season

By John TaylorAug 23, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

As it turns out, it’s much worse than originally thought for one playing member of the Texas football program.

Nearly a week ago, Andrew Beck went down during practice with what was later diagnosed to be a broken foot.  At the time, it was thought that the tight end would miss anywhere from 6-8 weeks, which would’ve put him back, at the latest, early October.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, however, and the Longhorns announced that Beck will be sidelined for the entire 2017 season because of the injury.  The senior will undergo surgery at some point this week to repair the damage.  He’s already undergone two previous foot surgeries and sat out the spring because of issues in that area.

The good news is that Beck has yet to use his redshirt season, which means he could return in 2018 as a fifth-year senior.

Beck started 13 games the past two seasons, including three in 2016.  Last season, he caught four passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  Entering summer camp, he had been expected to be the Longhorns’ starter.

With Beck out, that onus will likely fall on Kendall Moore, a graduate transfer from Syracuse.

Lane Kiffin on Art Briles: ‘He’s absolutely not a consultant’

By John TaylorAug 23, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT

You just knew this was coming.

Lane Kiffin acknowledged to reporters covering his Florida Atlantic football team that he had turned to Art Briles, ousted as BU’s head football coach in the midst of the sexual assault scandal, for help and advice when it comes to the Owls’ offense, stating that “[e]very once in a while, I’ll text or call him and bounce something off of him.” The backlash over Kiffin even informally consulting with the disgraced coach was immediate, prompting him to clarify the state of his relationship with Briles.

“Somebody texted me and wanted to know why I hired Art Briles, and I was like, ‘What?'” Kiffin told ESPN.com‘s Chris Low. “He’s absolutely not a consultant and has never been to practice or spoken to our team. That’s classic ‘somebody trying to make it a story’ because it’s Art Briles and Lane Kiffin. …

“Kendal sent his dad our spring game to let him see how he was calling plays and running the system. I have not spoken to [Art Briles] about him watching that film. It was just his son sending his dad film so he could see what he was doing, nothing more than that.”

The Kendal mentioned would be Kendal Briles, Art’s son and Kiffin’s offensive coordinator.  Over the weekend, the younger Briles acknowledged that he’s sent film to his father, saying “[h]e’s definitely involved and we talk daily.”  From Low’s interview with Kiffin:

Kiffin said he’s called Art Briles “probably twice” to let him know that Kendal was doing a good job.

“He’s a coach’s dad just like mine, and I told him that his son is doing a really good job, which all dads, especially coach’s dads, love to hear,” Kiffin said. “It’s no different than when you call a player’s parent and tell them their son is doing well. And in the course of that, I’ve asked him a few questions because it’s obviously his [offensive] system that he’s run for years. So I’ve asked him a couple of questions about alignments of players or something like that.

So, there’s that.  Hope it clears things up.

Details emerge in starting Colorado corner’s second arrest

By John TaylorAug 23, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, we now know a little bit more to the rest of what’s yet another not-so-flattering off-field story involving an FBS player.

Over the weekend, Colorado cornerback Anthony Julmisse was arrested on charges of robbery, first-degree criminal trespass of a vehicle, criminal mischief and careless driving. The first two charges listed are felonies.

While no details were available at the time, the Boulder Daily Camera is now reporting that the arrest and charges are related to an incident in which Julmisse, who was driving a friend’s car because the friend was too drunk to drive, rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, after Julmisse offered him money, took pictures of the damage and then returned to his car. It was at that point it’s alleged that the robbery came into play.

From the Daily Camera:

The driver of the Corolla said Julmisse suddenly reached through the open window of the cars and snatched the phone from him before the SUV drove off. The driver of the Corolla began to follow the SUV and said that Julmisse then threw the phone out of the window a few blocks away, damaging it.

Police interviewed a different witness who also said he saw Julmisse reach into the other car and take something from the driver before leaving the scene.

While the phone was damaged, police were able to pull images off the phone and find the SUV’s owner, who identified Julmisse as the driver.

After initially denying taking the cell phone, Julmisse admitted to police that he took the phone in an attempt to keep his friend out of trouble.

This was Julmisse’s second brush with the law in less than a month.

In late July, Julmisse was arrested on multiple charges related to a domestic incident, including one count each of third-degree assault and domestic violence and two counts of physical harassment. According to an arrest affidavit, it’s alleged that the cornerback dragged a woman down a hallway and attempted to push her down a flight of stairs.

Julmisse was suspended after that initial arrest; he remains that way after the second, although his tenure with the team is certainly tenuous at best.

Last season, Julmisse played in all 14 games. Exiting spring practice, he was one of the Buffaloes’ starters at cornerback.

WATCH: Dan Patrick discusses ESPN decision to take Robert Lee off Virginia game

By John TaylorAug 23, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

Robert E. Lee was a Confederate general whose statue in Charlottesville, and the decision to take it down, served as the flashpoint for violence earlier this month as white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters.

Robert Lee (not pictured) is an up-and-coming ESPN broadcaster who was scheduled to do play-by-play on the William & Mary-Virginia opener a week from Saturday in Charlottesville.  The key word there is “was” as, as first noted by Outkick the Coverage, the network decided to move Lee off that game because of the site of the game and similarities in name to the leader of the Confederate forces 150 years ago.  Specifically, Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote, “ESPN asked Lee if he would be more comfortable calling another game but gave him the option to stay. Lee chose to switch assignments, and ESPN accommodated him.”

Lee, the broadcaster, will now open with the Youngstown-Pittsburgh game.

The outing of the decision by Clay Travis, though, subsequently created a firestorm of criticism that the network never would’ve faced if they had just left Lee on the game, and forced them to issue a statement defending the move.

We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play-by-play for a football game has become an issue.

On his show Wednesday morning, Dan Patrick broached the topic, saying that his former network may have had good intentions in pulling Lee but they didn’t necessarily need to make the change.