Texas TE Andrew Beck now out for entire 2017 season

Not surprisingly, we now know a little bit more to the rest of what’s yet another not-so-flattering off-field story involving an FBS player.
Over the weekend, Colorado cornerback Anthony Julmisse was arrested on charges of robbery, first-degree criminal trespass of a vehicle, criminal mischief and careless driving. The first two charges listed are felonies.
While no details were available at the time, the Boulder Daily Camera is now reporting that the arrest and charges are related to an incident in which Julmisse, who was driving a friend’s car because the friend was too drunk to drive, rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, after Julmisse offered him money, took pictures of the damage and then returned to his car. It was at that point it’s alleged that the robbery came into play.
From the Daily Camera:
The driver of the Corolla said Julmisse suddenly reached through the open window of the cars and snatched the phone from him before the SUV drove off. The driver of the Corolla began to follow the SUV and said that Julmisse then threw the phone out of the window a few blocks away, damaging it.
Police interviewed a different witness who also said he saw Julmisse reach into the other car and take something from the driver before leaving the scene.
While the phone was damaged, police were able to pull images off the phone and find the SUV’s owner, who identified Julmisse as the driver.
After initially denying taking the cell phone, Julmisse admitted to police that he took the phone in an attempt to keep his friend out of trouble.
This was Julmisse’s second brush with the law in less than a month.
In late July, Julmisse was arrested on multiple charges related to a domestic incident, including one count each of third-degree assault and domestic violence and two counts of physical harassment. According to an arrest affidavit, it’s alleged that the cornerback dragged a woman down a hallway and attempted to push her down a flight of stairs.
Julmisse was suspended after that initial arrest; he remains that way after the second, although his tenure with the team is certainly tenuous at best.
Last season, Julmisse played in all 14 games. Exiting spring practice, he was one of the Buffaloes’ starters at cornerback.