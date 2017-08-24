Getty Images

Everybody has a podcast, Heisman edition: USC gives Sam Darnold his own podcast

Leave a comment
By Bryan FischerAug 24, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Media folks have joked for the past few years that everybody who is anybody in this world has a podcast and apparently that line of thinking is filtering down to the college football ranks. No, we’re not just talking about your favorite reporters or team site this time around, we’re talking about actual players. One in particular.

On Wednesday evening, USC announced a new podcast produced by the school to cover the Trojans’ 2017 season. While such an endeavor isn’t all that abnormal, the fact that the program is calling it ‘Season of Sam’ and focusing it exclusively on quarterback Sam Darnold is a bit different and is one of the first times we can remember that a school has given such a platform to one of their team’s star athletes.

Per the description:

‘USC quarterback Sam Darnold and broadcaster Yogi Roth bring you ‘Season of Sam.’ It’s the first-of-its-kind podcast, where you are taken inside the mind of college football’s most elite position, quarterback. Each week during the 2017 college football season, they will share a conversation that will detail much more than just USC’s most recent game; they will unveil untold stories of Darnold’s life, discover what makes a quarterback click and hear from special guests and Trojan teammates offering unique insight regarding leadership, team building and more.’

It’s not like Darnold needed that much more attention after he was on the cover of just about every preseason preview magazine but a podcast certainly is a unique new way of marketing somebody as part of a campaign clearly designed to help them when it comes to winning the Heisman Trophy. The signal-caller is already the odds-on favorite to bring the award back to Heritage Hall this season but it seems the sports information and marketing departments at USC wanted to get a little creative in terms of keeping Darnold on the radar on a weekly basis.

Cardinal and gold die-hards can subscribe to the new podcast on iTunes if they want.

As interesting as it might be to hear Darnold breakdown his last game and preview the next opponent though, it might be even more intriguing to see if this starts a new trend in the sport. Something says a podcast coming from across town at UCLA featuring QB Josh Rosen might be a little more interesting to listen to, after all.

Reports: Florida WR James Robinson, suspended LB cited for weed

Getty Images
4 Comments
By John TaylorAug 24, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

Even with the start of a new season fast approaching, Florida’s offseason of off-field discontent continues.

Firstcoastnews.com was the first to report Thursday that linebacker Ventrell Miller and James Robinson were both cited for marijuana possession on Monday.  Police were called to an on-campus apartment by a residential assistant who smelled the “strong odor of burning cannabis” coming from one of the rooms.  From the website’s report:

Once inside the room, officers found a cloud of smoke and a styrofoam cup that police say appeared to be used as an ash tray. Robinson and Miller were in the room.

Officers asked Robinson where the cannabis was and he said it was in his top drawer. There were two small bags of marijuana and Robinson and Miller admitted to each owning one of the bags, the report says.

Miller, a freshman, is one of seven Gator football players suspended for the opener against Michigan.  This incident is unrelated to that suspension, raising the specter that it could extend beyond the opener — if he’s still a part of the team.

This is Robinson’s second brush with the law involving weed this year.

Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent Gators head coach Jim McElwain from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.

Earlier this month, he was finally cleared academically and enrolled at the university.

Per a school official, it’s expected that the football program will issue a statement on the incident at some point this afternoon.

QB son of Vinny Testaverde transferring from Miami

Getty Images
2 Comments
By John TaylorAug 24, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Tuesday, Miami announced the winner of its quarterback competition.  Two days later, there’s been a predictable shakeup in the quarterback room.

In a press release Thursday morning, the Hurricanes announced that Vincent Testaverde has decided to leave Mark Richt‘s football program.  The son of former Miami quarterbacking great Vinny Testaverde broached the subject earlier today, expressing his desire to move on to another place where he might have a better shot at seeing the field.

“Vincent approached me this morning and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Testaverde began his collegiate career at Texas Tech, playing in one game before transferring from the school in December of 2014.  H eventually came to The U as a walk-on in 2015 and took a redshirt.  Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Testaverde didn’t attempt a pass.

Malik Rosier, Brad Kaaya‘s backup the past two seasons, will begin the season as the Hurricanes starter, with Evan Shirreffs backing him up.  N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon will continue vying for the No. 3 job.

CFT 2017 Preseason Preview: The SEC

2 Comments
By Bryan FischerAug 24, 2017, 10:50 AM EDT

The last few years have had a common theme in the SEC. Namely that the league has turned into mighty Alabama and 13 other mediocre programs. Despite the issues of breaking through and developing multiple elite teams as of late, there’s reason for optimism around the conference that things will be a lot different this time around.

Key to that could be the return of so many budding young quarterbacks at just about every school from East to West. Add in a few top-flight tailbacks like Georgia’s Nick Chubb, LSU’s Derrius Guice plus Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough — to say nothing of the elite defensive talent across the board — and you can see why there’s talk of the bunched up middle class of teams breaking out of this recent rut.

How will things shape up in the mighty SEC? Here’s a look at the conference heading into the 2017 campaign and how things should shake out:

EAST
1. Georgia (8-5 overall, 4-4 in SEC last season): We’ve seen new head coaches turn in some surprising jumps in their second year at a program and many expect that to be the case with Kirby Smart in Athens. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given the weapons on offense and a two-deep on defense that is the envy of everybody but Alabama. If the Bulldogs can become more consistent and eliminate mental errors that plagued them in 2016, a run to Atlanta appears in the cards.

2. Florida (9-4, 6-2 last season): The Gators have taken advantage of the division’s weakness the past two years but will need to step up their game if they want a third straight trip to the league title game. The offensive line will be a strength for the squad and just about everybody expects improved quarterback play with Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire likely starting under center. If the defense can quickly replace a number of key starters, the division may once again come down to the winner of the World’s Largest Cocktail Party between Florida and Georgia.

3. Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 last season): Despite winning nine games back-to-back for the first time in a decade, Butch Jones enters 2017 on the hot seat for a fan base that is looking for at least a division title (and probably a whole lot more). Expectations are tempered a little by the number of new starters on both sides of the ball but there’s enough to build around — such as tailback John Kelly — that the Vols should remain in contention down the stretch.

4. South Carolina (6-7, 3-5 last season): The Gamecocks surprised many by reaching a bowl game in 2016 despite a remarkable youth movement across the board at just about every position. QB Jake Bentley’s play proved to be a key catalyst once he was inserted into the lineup and there’s reason for optimism in Columbia that things will only get better after another offseason under Will Muschamp and company.

5. Vanderbilt (6-7, 3-5 last season): Success can be a fleeting thing for the Commodores but there’s plenty of hope around Nashville that the program’s trajectory is looking up after a strong close to last season unexpectedly put the team in a bowl game. Derek Mason has one of, if not the, most experienced teams coming back in the division and if the offense can improve even a little they could be a tough out in SEC play.

6. Kentucky (7-6, 4-4 last season): There are plenty of teams that are a preseason enigma but Mark Stoops’ side runs the entire gamut of predictions about how things will play out this year.  There is enough to like about the Wildcats both offensively and defensively but one has to question if that will be enough in such a competitive league with few openings to move up.

7. Missouri (4-8, 2-6 last season): One of the bigger surprises in the East was just how far the Tigers slid on defense, going from a normally stingy unit to lackluster at best in Barry Odom’s first year on the job. While the offense took the requisite steps to be more than passable, Mizzou’s future will be tied to an improvement on the other side of the ball.

WEST

1. Alabama (14-1 overall, 8-0 last season): There’s no reason to expect anything other than a dominant Crimson Tide team to take the field once again, running through the SEC before eventually moving on to the College Football Playoff. There are five-stars all over the two-deep once again and the offense might be one of the best the team has had in a while if youngsters continue to develop.

2. Auburn (8-5, 5-3 last season): Injuries played a big role in the disjointed season the Tigers had a year ago but that likely played a role in developing depth for a promising 2017 on the Plains. Gus Malzahn turned a transfer QB into a Heisman winner before and there’s plenty of hope that he can do so again with Jarrett Stidham running the show under center this time around.

3. LSU (8-4, 5-3 last season): The Ed Orgeron show continues in Baton Rouge and spirits are running high that this will finally — finally! — be the year the Tigers are competent on offense with new coordinator Matt Canada calling plays. Derrius Guice and Arden Key will be the headliners but there’s plenty of talent on the roster to take this team into Tuscaloosa with a fighting chance to win the division.

4. Texas A&M (8-5, 4-4 last season): There are few things more certain in college football than the Aggies getting off to a hot start before losing to Alabama and seeing their season backslide into an 8-5 year. Things look much the same for Kevin Sumlin again in College Station as he retools the offense with yet another new quarterback.

5. Mississippi State (6-7, 3-5 last season): It seems like we’ve talked about the Bulldogs being a dark horse for the past several years and the team will once again channel that heading into 2017. Nick Fitzgerald is already one of the better dual-threat QB’s in the conference and if gains can be made on defense, MSU will certainly surprise a few teams in the West.

6. Arkansas (7-6, 3-5 last season): The Hogs look like they’re a little better suited to contend in 2018 but a strong backfield to build around offensively will keep the team in just about every game on the schedule this season. If the defense takes another step, knocking off one of the big division rivals could certainly be in the cards.

7. Ole Miss (5-7, 2-6 last season): It’s possible the Rebels, backs firmly against the wall, take an us-against-them attitude and go wild behind talented sophomore QB Shea Patterson. Odds don’t favor that though, as this team has less talent than the one that won just two SEC games and could give up on the year with an interim head coach and even more NCAA sanctions looming on the horizon.

Bowling Green starting corner will miss at least opener, possibly entire 2017 season

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 24, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

At the moment, the injury news for Jamari Bozeman is bad.  Depending on how things play out over the next several weeks, it could be bad.

According to the Toledo Blade, Bozeman will definitely miss the 2017 opener against Michigan State because of what’s described as an upper-leg injury.  Additionally, the Blade reports that the defensive back will probably miss the entire non-conference schedule, which, in addition to MSU, includes the home opener against FCS South Dakota Sept. 9 followed by road trips to Northwestern and Middle Tennessee the next two weeks.

Somewhat ominously, the newspaper writes that, beyond that, “his status for the rest of the season is uncertain.”

A 12-game starter for the Falcons at safety last season, Bozeman led the team in interceptions with three.  He was named third-team All-MAC after last season.

The good news is that Bozeman, a true sophomore this year, has yet to use his redshirt and would get this season of eligibility back if the injury is severe enough to sideline him for the entire 2017 campaign.