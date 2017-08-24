UTSA announces new five-year contract for head coach Frank Wilson

Look at any of the ‘hot name coaches’ lists about those who could be candidates to take some big Power Five jobs after this season and chances are that you’ll find Frank Wilson somewhere on the page.
The UTSA head coach had a very nice turnaround campaign in his first year on the job that included the young school’s first-ever bowl game appearance. While Wilson has already been mentioned for openings, such as the one at Ole Miss, the program is stepping up their game in hopes of keeping him around San Antonio longer than expected with a new contract.
While a few details leaked ahead of time, the school confirmed on Thursday that system regents had approved a new five-year deal for Wilson, starting on Sept. 1st, that will run through the 2021 season.
“We are very excited about the leadership that Coach Wilson has brought to our football program and athletic department as a whole,” UTSA athletic director Lynn Hickey said in a release. “Our objective is to be a dominant player in Conference USA, and making a commitment to Coach Wilson is an intentional step in ensuring that we become a program of excellence. A strong commitment to our football program will build the foundation that is needed to strengthen and grow resources for our all of our sports. We are fortunate and grateful for our donors who share in our vision and have enabled us to make this commitment.”
The new deal guarantees Wilson $900,000 for the upcoming season, followed by $50,000 and $25,000 increases the next two years. That results in a total of $4.775 million over the lifetime of the deal, which replaces the previous one agreed upon between the two parties and makes Wilson the highest paid coach in Conference USA when all is said and done.
Wilson is just 43 and has already developed a strong reputation for his ability to recruit after stops at LSU and Tennessee among others. Given how quickly he turned around things at UTSA it makes sense for the program to reward him with a new deal, not only as a way of saying thanks but also in hopes of having him stick around to keep things pointed in the right direction before Power Five programs come calling.
New Texas head coach Tom Herman has a lot of momentum since arriving on the 40 Acres but the one speed bump the Longhorns have had during preseason camp is getting a little banged up and having a rather nasty injury bug hit the team the past few weeks.
While UT did not get good news when it came to tight end Andrew Beck, fellow senior Antwuan Davis was a lot luckier and will not miss as much time as some thought when he went down injured last week. In fact, the defensive back won’t even miss a snap in practice.
The school released a statement on Thursday confirming that Davis had broken a bone in his hand sometime last week but was fitted with a “protective” cast. Apparently the Longhorns’ cornerback hasn’t missed a practice as a result and officials say that he will not risk further injury to his hand thanks to the new cast.
Left unsaid is that picking off a pass might be a little more difficult with a club on his hand but it’s a good thing that Davis plays defense instead of being relied on for offense at UT. The redshirt senior was not expected to start for the team in 2017 but has played in 31 games and figures to rotate in quite a bit in the secondary for the ‘Horns and new coordinator Todd Orlando.
Media folks have joked for the past few years that everybody who is anybody in this world has a podcast and apparently that line of thinking is filtering down to the college football ranks. No, we’re not just talking about your favorite reporters or team site this time around, we’re talking about actual players. One in particular.
On Wednesday evening, USC announced a new podcast produced by the school to cover the Trojans’ 2017 season. While such an endeavor isn’t all that abnormal, the fact that the program is calling it ‘Season of Sam’ and focusing it exclusively on quarterback Sam Darnold is a bit different and is one of the first times we can remember that a school has given such a platform to one of their team’s star athletes.
Per the description:
‘USC quarterback Sam Darnold and broadcaster Yogi Roth bring you ‘Season of Sam.’ It’s the first-of-its-kind podcast, where you are taken inside the mind of college football’s most elite position, quarterback. Each week during the 2017 college football season, they will share a conversation that will detail much more than just USC’s most recent game; they will unveil untold stories of Darnold’s life, discover what makes a quarterback click and hear from special guests and Trojan teammates offering unique insight regarding leadership, team building and more.’
It’s not like Darnold needed that much more attention after he was on the cover of just about every preseason preview magazine but a podcast certainly is a unique new way of marketing somebody as part of a campaign clearly designed to help them when it comes to winning the Heisman Trophy. The signal-caller is already the odds-on favorite to bring the award back to Heritage Hall this season but it seems the sports information and marketing departments at USC wanted to get a little creative in terms of keeping Darnold on the radar on a weekly basis.
Cardinal and gold die-hards can subscribe to the new podcast on iTunes if they want.
As interesting as it might be to hear Darnold breakdown his last game and preview the next opponent though, it might be even more intriguing to see if this starts a new trend in the sport. Something says a podcast coming from across town at UCLA featuring QB Josh Rosen might be a little more interesting to listen to, after all.
Even with the start of a new season fast approaching, Florida’s offseason of off-field discontent continues.
Firstcoastnews.com was the first to report Thursday that linebacker Ventrell Miller and James Robinson were both cited for marijuana possession on Monday. Police were called to an on-campus apartment by a residential assistant who smelled the “strong odor of burning cannabis” coming from one of the rooms. From the website’s report:
Once inside the room, officers found a cloud of smoke and a styrofoam cup that police say appeared to be used as an ash tray. Robinson and Miller were in the room.
Officers asked Robinson where the cannabis was and he said it was in his top drawer. There were two small bags of marijuana and Robinson and Miller admitted to each owning one of the bags, the report says.
Miller, a freshman, is one of seven Gator football players suspended for the opener against Michigan. This incident is unrelated to that suspension, raising the specter that it could extend beyond the opener — if he’s still a part of the team.
This is Robinson’s second brush with the law involving weed this year.
Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent Gators head coach Jim McElwain from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.
Earlier this month, he was finally cleared academically and enrolled at the university.
Per a school official, it’s expected that the football program will issue a statement on the incident at some point this afternoon.
Tuesday, Miami announced the winner of its quarterback competition. Two days later, there’s been a predictable shakeup in the quarterback room.
In a press release Thursday morning, the Hurricanes announced that Vincent Testaverde has decided to leave Mark Richt‘s football program. The son of former Miami quarterbacking great Vinny Testaverde broached the subject earlier today, expressing his desire to move on to another place where he might have a better shot at seeing the field.
“Vincent approached me this morning and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” the head coach said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
Testaverde began his collegiate career at Texas Tech, playing in one game before transferring from the school in December of 2014. H eventually came to The U as a walk-on in 2015 and took a redshirt. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Testaverde didn’t attempt a pass.
Malik Rosier, Brad Kaaya‘s backup the past two seasons, will begin the season as the Hurricanes starter, with Evan Shirreffs backing him up. N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon will continue vying for the No. 3 job.