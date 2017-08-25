Baylor staffer gets destroyed (again) by tackling dummy on The Tonight Show

It’s Friday evening right before the season officially begins in college football but CFTalk wanted to catch everybody up on one last offseason storyline that apparently won’t go away. No we’re not talking about ‘WakeyLeaks,’ something Nick Saban said, the latest incendiary comment from Josh Rosen or even something that will impact what is about to happen on Saturday’s this fall.

Instead we must call attention to the rematch between Baylor associate athletic director Sean Padden and that of the Bears’ now-infamous tackling dummy. In case you missed it earlier this month, the two squared off in a 40 yard race that saw Padden cross the finish line first… but the tackling dummy get the last laugh.

Well, last week the rematch was on between the pair and it wasn’t limited to just those at Baylor’s practice facility but rather The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Skip ahead to the 1:02 mark below to see how things unfolded:

It remains to be seen just how successful Baylor will be on the field this season but the year might be considered a success if the team can at least keep Padden and the tackling dummy apart during practice. Something says that the machine will be tough to stop though after a pair of knockouts already…