Baylor staffer gets destroyed (again) by tackling dummy on The Tonight Show

It’s Friday evening right before the season officially begins in college football but CFTalk wanted to catch everybody up on one last offseason storyline that apparently won’t go away. No we’re not talking about ‘WakeyLeaks,’ something Nick Saban said, the latest incendiary comment from Josh Rosen or even something that will impact what is about to happen on Saturday’s this fall.
Instead we must call attention to the rematch between Baylor associate athletic director Sean Padden and that of the Bears’ now-infamous tackling dummy. In case you missed it earlier this month, the two squared off in a 40 yard race that saw Padden cross the finish line first… but the tackling dummy get the last laugh.
Well, last week the rematch was on between the pair and it wasn’t limited to just those at Baylor’s practice facility but rather The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Skip ahead to the 1:02 mark below to see how things unfolded:
It remains to be seen just how successful Baylor will be on the field this season but the year might be considered a success if the team can at least keep Padden and the tackling dummy apart during practice. Something says that the machine will be tough to stop though after a pair of knockouts already…
Colorado to retire number of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam
Colorado announced plans on Friday to retire the famous No. 19 of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam.
The Buffs will do so formally after the 2017 season concludes but has planned an on-field ceremony during the team’s homecoming game against Cal on October 28th. Senior tailback Michael Adkins II currently wears No. 19 and will do so this year as the final person to ever don the number for the black and gold.
Salaam was one of the best players in Colorado history and finished off a historic run in 1994 by winning just about every major award, including the school’s first and only Heisman Trophy. The tailback’s number is just the fourth retired by the Buffs and the first to be moved out of service since 1970.
Jim Mora‘s paranoia seemed to reach a new level earlier this week when the UCLA head coach cancelled Wednesday’s practice early and promptly sent the media home without speaking to them.
While cancelling a practice late in fall camp is something head coaches routinely do this time of year, it seems the Bruins’ reasoning was a bit different from most. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a source described the cancellation as a result of ‘concerns about privacy’ over a building that overlooks the team’s practice fields.
“An issue came up,” Mora said Thursday after a full practice in Westwood, “but I’m just pleased with the way everyone at UCLA has responded and trying to do the best that they can to make this a secure practice environment for us.”
At the heart of the matter, according to the Times, is the year-old Luskin Center next door has both a patio and hotel rooms facing the UCLA practice fields. It’s unclear as to what specifically made the school aware of something that resulted in practice being cancelled but maybe somebody in Texas A&M (the team’s opponent in the season opener) apparel was walking around with some binoculars or something.
We’ll see if any more information about the incident surfaces but if nothing else, the odd move will add a little bit of intrigue when the Aggies visit the Rose Bowl next Sunday.
Houston moves football operations to Austin in order to avoid Hurricane Harvey
Major Applewhite and Tom Herman will soon be back on the same practice fields — just in a way nobody wanted or could have predicted.
As a result of Hurricane Harvey advancing on the Gulf coast, Houston athletics confirmed that they would be moving football operations up the road to Austin this weekend and will practice at the University of Texas. The two campuses have had a somewhat strained relationship recently but it’s clear that the Longhorns are opening their arms up to take in the Cougars as a result of the serious weather threat to the city of Houston over the next few days.
“(Thursday) as it became apparent that Harvey was going to have a significant impact throughout the weekend and early into next week, we reached out to schools within the state of Texas that we have great relationships with, and inquired about the opportunity for our football program to practice and use their facilities as we are relocating outside of Houston,” UH athletic director Hunter Yurachek told the Houston Chronicle on Friday. “I called (UT athletics director ) Mike Perrin, and without hesitation Mike said ‘absolutely. We’d be glad to help. Let me run it up the chain of command here at Texas. I don’t foresee that being a problem.’ And within 10 minutes he called and said ‘we’ll make it happen.'”
Houston’s stay on the 40 Acres is being labeled as a short term move but, given the wide-ranging estimates on the storm’s path and resulting threats, Yurachek told the Chronicle that it’s possible the team remains in Austin through next week.
As of Friday afternoon, Houston’s Week 1 opener at UTSA remained set to kickoff in San Antonio, while the LSU-BYU game at NRG Stadium remains on as well while authorities monitor the situation. Rice, which is located in Southwest Houston, opens their season this Saturday but does so out of the storm’s path in Sydney, Australia.
Despite Hurricane Harvey, LSU-BYU game in Houston still a go — for now
While it’s far down on the list of priorities for those in the path of the storm, LSU announced Friday that, at the moment, the “game remains as scheduled.” “We are actively monitoring the situation in South Texas and will be in regular contact with Houston officials and NRG Stadium representatives to fully assess conditions on the ground,” the release continued, “while keeping a close eye on developments here in Louisiana as the storm unfolds.”
The damage from the storm may end up hitting close to home for the Tigers as well. “The hurricane could, according to some models, move northeast and then re-emerge briefly over the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall in northeastern Texas or western Louisiana” in the middle of next week, Yahoo! News writes.