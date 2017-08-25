Colorado to retire number of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam

Colorado announced plans on Friday to retire the famous No. 19 of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam.

The Buffs will do so formally after the 2017 season concludes but has planned an on-field ceremony during the team’s homecoming game against Cal on October 28th. Senior tailback Michael Adkins II currently wears No. 19 and will do so this year as the final person to ever don the number for the black and gold.

Salaam was one of the best players in Colorado history and finished off a historic run in 1994 by winning just about every major award, including the school’s first and only Heisman Trophy. The tailback’s number is just the fourth retired by the Buffs and the first to be moved out of service since 1970.

It should come as no surprise that CU is doing something to honor the memory of Salaam this season after the running back tragically took his own life in Boulder last December at the age of 42.

Colorado opens their 2017 campaign against in-state rival Colorado State down in Denver next Friday.