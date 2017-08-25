Getty Images

Jim McElwain aware of Gator players’ weed citations, says ‘it has been dealt with’

By John TaylorAug 25, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT
Well, there you have it.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that a pair of Florida football players, linebacker Ventrell Miller and wide receiver James Robinson, had been cited early Monday morning for misdemeanor possession of marijuana at an on-campus residence. It was thought at the time that the status of at least one of the players, Miller, who is already in Jim McElwain‘s doghouse, might be tenuous at best.

Based on head coach’s response issued for public consumption, that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.  For either player.

In other words, it appears whatever punishment is in the offing will be handled internally, which is usually code for no missed game time.

Miller, a freshman, is one of seven Gator football players suspended for the opener against Michigan.  This incident is unrelated to that suspension.

On the other side, this is Robinson’s second brush with the law involving weed this year.

Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January. As a result of his arrest, Florida was set to keep McElwain from adding Robinson to their 2017 recruiting class. However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.

Earlier this month, he was finally cleared academically and enrolled at the university.

Clemson, Dabo Swinney agree to new eight-year, $54 million contract

By John TaylorAug 25, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT
Undeniably, winning has its rewards.  Case in point: Dabo Swinney.

In January, Swinney led Clemson to the football program’s first national championship in more than three decades.  Seven months later, the university announced that Swinney has agreed to a new eight-year contract that would keep the head coach with the Tigers through 2024.  The deal is worth a total of $54 million, an average of $6.75 million annually.

“Dabo’s impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship,” said athletic director Dan Radakovich in a statement. “This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now—and in the future—and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

Swinney will be paid a total of $7.5 million in the first year of the deal — $6 million in salary, $1.5 million as a signing bonus.  That figure will make him the second-highest paid coach in college football, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11 million), the man he beat for the 2016 College Football Playoff title.

In 2018 and 2019, Swinney will be paid $6.2 million in total compensation, with his 2020 salary jumping to $6.3 million.  He will receive annual raises of $100,000 through 2023, pushing his compensation to $6.6 million that year.  He’ll make the same number in the final year of the deal.

Additionally, Swinney will be eligible for a retention bonus of $1 million if he’s still the Tigers coach on March 1, 2019.  Another retention bonus of $70,000 would be triggered on the same date two years later.

Swinney could also earn annual bonuses of up to $1 million, including $250,000 for a national championship and $200,000 for a championship game appearance.

Conversely, Swinney would owe the university a $6 million buyout if he leaves anytime between now and Dec. 31, 2018.  That number would then drop to $4 million if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2019, then drops by $1 million each year through the same date in 2022.  If he were to be fired without cause, Swinney would be owed the number of years remaining on his deal times $5 million.

“I want to thank President Clements, Dan Radakovich and his team, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Clemson family,” Swinney said. “My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement. It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn’t be more proud to be your head coach.”

In his nine seasons as coach, Swinney has compiled an 89-28 record overall and 54-15 mark in ACC play.  The Tigers have won 10 or more games in each of the past six seasons, including back-to-back 14-win years.  Prior to Swinney’s arrival, Clemson had just seven 10-win seasons total the previous 106 years.

Swinney also has three ACC championships and five Atlantic division titles during that time.

Tennessee WR Josh Smith has sprained shoulder, not broken collarbone

By John TaylorAug 25, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT
There’s a modicum of good news for the Tennessee receiving corps this morning.

This past weekend, reports surfaced that Josh Smith had suffered a broken collarbone and could potentially be sidelined up to eight weeks.  Wednesday, it was reported that the wide receiver didn’t, in fact, break his collarbone; rather, he suffered what was described as a shoulder sprain.

Thursday, Butch Jones clarified Smith’s status, confirming that the senior is dealing with a sprained AC joint.  At least for now, though, there’s no timeline for a return.

“We don’t know a timetable,” the head coach said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “It could be a week. It could be two weeks. It could be four weeks. Very, very positive (news). I know Josh is working extremely hard. We expect to get him back very soon.”

If it’s four weeks, Smith would miss the opener against Georgia Tech, the Week 2 matchup with FCS Indiana State, and the SEC opener against East rival Florida.  That would mean a Sept. 23 return against UMass.  The hope, though, is that Smith will return for that road trip to The Swamp.

Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. For his career with the Vols, he has 721 yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions.

UCLA OL Kenny Lacy out for the season after hip surgery

By Bryan FischerAug 24, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
One of the biggest culprits in UCLA’s slide to a 4-8 record last year came as a result of poor play along the offensive line. While many expect a big jump out of the unit coming into 2017, the Bruins’ line will once again be tested after some bad news out of Westwood.

After practice on Thursday, head coach Jim Mora confirmed reports that senior offensive lineman Kenny Lacy was done for the year after suffering an injury to his hip earlier in the week.

“Kenny had an injection so he could get an MRI and it showed he had some structural damage to his hips,” Mora told reporters. “So he’s going to have surgery and that will end his season.”

Mora didn’t say much with regards to Lacy’s future, noting that he has a redshirt year available to take, but also noted the possibility that he turns into a graduate transfer or even retires from football. Lacy had started 19 games the past two seasons at UCLA but was expected to be the first guy off the bench at right tackle behind Kolton Miller and possibly a few other positions along the line given his flexibility to play guard.

Given his experience, it goes without saying that the loss of Lacy is a blow to the team’s depth in the trenches — an area the Bruins have struggled to be consistent in long before this injury.

New Indiana alternate uniforms honor former head coach Terry Hoeppner

By Bryan FischerAug 24, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
Usually when teams unveil new alternative uniform combinations, things are flashy and designed to draw attention to the program and impress recruits.

That does not appear to be the case with the latest threads from adidas and Indiana that were announced on Thursday but it turns out there’s a very good reason for that: they’re designed to the school’s late head coach Terry Hoeppner.

Per a news release:

Developed in collaboration with Indiana University Athletics, the “Hep’s Rock” alternate uniforms pay homage to team tradition and serve as a tribute to the 10-year anniversary of the passing of former Head Football Coach, Terry Hoeppner. Coach Hoeppner’s legacy includes the creation of a ritual that the Hoosiers still practice today. In 2005, Hoeppner had a limestone boulder that was found in the practice field removed and installed at the north end zone of Memorial Stadium. The boulder was dubbed “The Rock” and prior to the start of each home game, the Hoosiers would touch “The Rock” before running onto the field. Hoeppner died of brain cancer on June 19, 2007, and The Rock (renamed “Hep’s Rock” in 2010) now serves as motivation for the team as well as a tribute to Hoeppner’s influence on the football program.

All in all, a very nice classic look for the Hoosiers as part of a job well done by adidas. The team has not had a ton of success on the gridiron but this most recent run of solid play can be traced back to the job that Hoeppner started in turning things around in Bloomington so it’s great to see the program honoring their late head coach who was taken away far too soon.