Tennessee WR Josh Smith has sprained shoulder, not broken collarbone

There’s a modicum of good news for the Tennessee receiving corps this morning.

This past weekend, reports surfaced that Josh Smith had suffered a broken collarbone and could potentially be sidelined up to eight weeks. Wednesday, it was reported that the wide receiver didn’t, in fact, break his collarbone; rather, he suffered what was described as a shoulder sprain.

Thursday, Butch Jones clarified Smith’s status, confirming that the senior is dealing with a sprained AC joint. At least for now, though, there’s no timeline for a return.

“We don’t know a timetable,” the head coach said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “It could be a week. It could be two weeks. It could be four weeks. Very, very positive (news). I know Josh is working extremely hard. We expect to get him back very soon.”

If it’s four weeks, Smith would miss the opener against Georgia Tech, the Week 2 matchup with FCS Indiana State, and the SEC opener against East rival Florida. That would mean a Sept. 23 return against UMass. The hope, though, is that Smith will return for that road trip to The Swamp.

UT WR Josh Smith has shoulder sprain – not broken collarbone – and expected to be out 4-5 weeks. Hopes to return for Florida game Sept. 16. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) August 23, 2017

Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. For his career with the Vols, he has 721 yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions.