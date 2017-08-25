Tennessee WR Josh Smith has sprained shoulder, not broken collarbone

There’s a modicum of good news for the Tennessee receiving corps this morning.
This past weekend, reports surfaced that Josh Smith had suffered a broken collarbone and could potentially be sidelined up to eight weeks. Wednesday, it was reported that the wide receiver didn’t, in fact, break his collarbone; rather, he suffered what was described as a shoulder sprain.
Thursday, Butch Jones clarified Smith’s status, confirming that the senior is dealing with a sprained AC joint. At least for now, though, there’s no timeline for a return.
“We don’t know a timetable,” the head coach said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “It could be a week. It could be two weeks. It could be four weeks. Very, very positive (news). I know Josh is working extremely hard. We expect to get him back very soon.”
If it’s four weeks, Smith would miss the opener against Georgia Tech, the Week 2 matchup with FCS Indiana State, and the SEC opener against East rival Florida. That would mean a Sept. 23 return against UMass. The hope, though, is that Smith will return for that road trip to The Swamp.
Last season, Smith caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. For his career with the Vols, he has 721 yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions.
One of the biggest culprits in UCLA’s slide to a 4-8 record last year came as a result of poor play along the offensive line. While many expect a big jump out of the unit coming into 2017, the Bruins’ line will once again be tested after some bad news out of Westwood.
After practice on Thursday, head coach Jim Mora confirmed reports that senior offensive lineman Kenny Lacy was done for the year after suffering an injury to his hip earlier in the week.
“Kenny had an injection so he could get an MRI and it showed he had some structural damage to his hips,” Mora told reporters. “So he’s going to have surgery and that will end his season.”
Mora didn’t say much with regards to Lacy’s future, noting that he has a redshirt year available to take, but also noted the possibility that he turns into a graduate transfer or even retires from football. Lacy had started 19 games the past two seasons at UCLA but was expected to be the first guy off the bench at right tackle behind Kolton Miller and possibly a few other positions along the line given his flexibility to play guard.
Given his experience, it goes without saying that the loss of Lacy is a blow to the team’s depth in the trenches — an area the Bruins have struggled to be consistent in long before this injury.
Usually when teams unveil new alternative uniform combinations, things are flashy and designed to draw attention to the program and impress recruits.
That does not appear to be the case with the latest threads from adidas and Indiana that were announced on Thursday but it turns out there’s a very good reason for that: they’re designed to the school’s late head coach Terry Hoeppner.
Per a news release:
Developed in collaboration with Indiana University Athletics, the “Hep’s Rock” alternate uniforms pay homage to team tradition and serve as a tribute to the 10-year anniversary of the passing of former Head Football Coach, Terry Hoeppner. Coach Hoeppner’s legacy includes the creation of a ritual that the Hoosiers still practice today. In 2005, Hoeppner had a limestone boulder that was found in the practice field removed and installed at the north end zone of Memorial Stadium. The boulder was dubbed “The Rock” and prior to the start of each home game, the Hoosiers would touch “The Rock” before running onto the field. Hoeppner died of brain cancer on June 19, 2007, and The Rock (renamed “Hep’s Rock” in 2010) now serves as motivation for the team as well as a tribute to Hoeppner’s influence on the football program.
All in all, a very nice classic look for the Hoosiers as part of a job well done by adidas. The team has not had a ton of success on the gridiron but this most recent run of solid play can be traced back to the job that Hoeppner started in turning things around in Bloomington so it’s great to see the program honoring their late head coach who was taken away far too soon.
New Texas head coach Tom Herman has a lot of momentum since arriving on the 40 Acres but the one speed bump the Longhorns have had during preseason camp is getting a little banged up and having a rather nasty injury bug hit the team the past few weeks.
While UT did not get good news when it came to tight end Andrew Beck, fellow senior Antwuan Davis was a lot luckier and will not miss as much time as some thought when he went down injured last week. In fact, the defensive back won’t even miss a snap in practice.
The school released a statement on Thursday confirming that Davis had broken a bone in his hand sometime last week but was fitted with a “protective” cast. Apparently the Longhorns’ cornerback hasn’t missed a practice as a result and officials say that he will not risk further injury to his hand thanks to the new cast.
Left unsaid is that picking off a pass might be a little more difficult with a club on his hand but it’s a good thing that Davis plays defense instead of being relied on for offense at UT. The redshirt senior was not expected to start for the team in 2017 but has played in 31 games and figures to rotate in quite a bit in the secondary for the ‘Horns and new coordinator Todd Orlando.
Look at any of the ‘hot name coaches’ lists about those who could be candidates to take some big Power Five jobs after this season and chances are that you’ll find Frank Wilson somewhere on the page.
The UTSA head coach had a very nice turnaround campaign in his first year on the job that included the young school’s first-ever bowl game appearance. While Wilson has already been mentioned for openings, such as the one at Ole Miss, the program is stepping up their game in hopes of keeping him around San Antonio longer than expected with a new contract.
While a few details leaked ahead of time, the school confirmed on Thursday that system regents had approved a new five-year deal for Wilson, starting on Sept. 1st, that will run through the 2021 season.
“We are very excited about the leadership that Coach Wilson has brought to our football program and athletic department as a whole,” UTSA athletic director Lynn Hickey said in a release. “Our objective is to be a dominant player in Conference USA, and making a commitment to Coach Wilson is an intentional step in ensuring that we become a program of excellence. A strong commitment to our football program will build the foundation that is needed to strengthen and grow resources for our all of our sports. We are fortunate and grateful for our donors who share in our vision and have enabled us to make this commitment.”
The new deal guarantees Wilson $900,000 for the upcoming season, followed by $50,000 and $25,000 increases the next two years. That results in a total of $4.775 million over the lifetime of the deal, which replaces the previous one agreed upon between the two parties and makes Wilson the highest paid coach in Conference USA when all is said and done.
Wilson is just 43 and has already developed a strong reputation for his ability to recruit after stops at LSU and Tennessee among others. Given how quickly he turned around things at UTSA it makes sense for the program to reward him with a new deal, not only as a way of saying thanks but also in hopes of having him stick around to keep things pointed in the right direction before Power Five programs come calling.