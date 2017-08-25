UCLA reportedly cancels practice early due to “concerns about privacy”

Jim Mora‘s paranoia seemed to reach a new level earlier this week when the UCLA head coach cancelled Wednesday’s practice early and promptly sent the media home without speaking to them.
While cancelling a practice late in fall camp is something head coaches routinely do this time of year, it seems the Bruins’ reasoning was a bit different from most. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a source described the cancellation as a result of ‘concerns about privacy’ over a building that overlooks the team’s practice fields.
“An issue came up,” Mora said Thursday after a full practice in Westwood, “but I’m just pleased with the way everyone at UCLA has responded and trying to do the best that they can to make this a secure practice environment for us.”
At the heart of the matter, according to the Times, is the year-old Luskin Center next door has both a patio and hotel rooms facing the UCLA practice fields. It’s unclear as to what specifically made the school aware of something that resulted in practice being cancelled but maybe somebody in Texas A&M (the team’s opponent in the season opener) apparel was walking around with some binoculars or something.
We’ll see if any more information about the incident surfaces but if nothing else, the odd move will add a little bit of intrigue when the Aggies visit the Rose Bowl next Sunday.
Colorado announced plans on Friday to retire the famous No. 19 of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam.
The Buffs will do so formally after the 2017 season concludes but has planned an on-field ceremony during the team’s homecoming game against Cal on October 28th. Senior tailback Michael Adkins II currently wears No. 19 and will do so this year as the final person to ever don the number for the black and gold.
Salaam was one of the best players in Colorado history and finished off a historic run in 1994 by winning just about every major award, including the school’s first and only Heisman Trophy. The tailback’s number is just the fourth retired by the Buffs and the first to be moved out of service since 1970.
It should come as no surprise that CU is doing something to honor the memory of Salaam this season after the running back tragically took his own life in Boulder last December at the age of 42.
Colorado opens their 2017 campaign against in-state rival Colorado State down in Denver next Friday.
Major Applewhite and Tom Herman will soon be back on the same practice fields — just in a way nobody wanted or could have predicted.
As a result of Hurricane Harvey advancing on the Gulf coast, Houston athletics confirmed that they would be moving football operations up the road to Austin this weekend and will practice at the University of Texas. The two campuses have had a somewhat strained relationship recently but it’s clear that the Longhorns are opening their arms up to take in the Cougars as a result of the serious weather threat to the city of Houston over the next few days.
“(Thursday) as it became apparent that Harvey was going to have a significant impact throughout the weekend and early into next week, we reached out to schools within the state of Texas that we have great relationships with, and inquired about the opportunity for our football program to practice and use their facilities as we are relocating outside of Houston,” UH athletic director Hunter Yurachek told the Houston Chronicle on Friday. “I called (UT athletics director ) Mike Perrin, and without hesitation Mike said ‘absolutely. We’d be glad to help. Let me run it up the chain of command here at Texas. I don’t foresee that being a problem.’ And within 10 minutes he called and said ‘we’ll make it happen.'”
Houston’s stay on the 40 Acres is being labeled as a short term move but, given the wide-ranging estimates on the storm’s path and resulting threats, Yurachek told the Chronicle that it’s possible the team remains in Austin through next week.
As of Friday afternoon, Houston’s Week 1 opener at UTSA remained set to kickoff in San Antonio, while the LSU-BYU game at NRG Stadium remains on as well while authorities monitor the situation. Rice, which is located in Southwest Houston, opens their season this Saturday but does so out of the storm’s path in Sydney, Australia.
Could another LSU football game be impacted by a significant weather event?
Last year, the LSU-Florida game originally scheduled for Oct. 8 in Gainesville was shifted to Nov. 19 in Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Matthew. This season, LSU is set to open 2017 next Saturday against BYU in Houston; however, with Hurricane Harvey barreling toward the state of Texas and the concerns over potentially catastrophic flooding in the city — the Category 2 storm that’s reaching Category 3 strength is expected to linger in the area after making landfall Friday night/Saturday morning and dump upwards of three feet or more of rain — led to the thinking that the neutral-field opener for the Tigers may be in jeopardy.
While it’s far down on the list of priorities for those in the path of the storm, LSU announced Friday that, at the moment, the “game remains as scheduled.” “We are actively monitoring the situation in South Texas and will be in regular contact with Houston officials and NRG Stadium representatives to fully assess conditions on the ground,” the release continued, “while keeping a close eye on developments here in Louisiana as the storm unfolds.”
The damage from the storm may end up hitting close to home for the Tigers as well. “The hurricane could, according to some models, move northeast and then re-emerge briefly over the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall in northeastern Texas or western Louisiana” in the middle of next week, Yahoo! News writes.
Monday, it was confirmed that T.J. Johnson had decided to transfer from Penn State. Three days later, the cornerback has announced his landing spot.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Johnson revealed that he has “decided to pursue a different path and new opportunity at the University of Cincinnati.” “I feel that this is the right decision for me and the individuals who have supported me,” the defensive back added.
Johnson will be forced to sit out the 2017 season with the Bearcats. He will then have three years of eligibility he can use starting with the 2018 season.
A three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2016 recruiting class, Johnson was rated as the No. 70 player at any position in the state of Ohio. As a true freshman last season, Johnson didn’t see the playing field.
The crowded defensive backfield in Happy Valley that kept him off the field last year triggered his decision to transfer this year.