BYU sluggish early but captures first win over Portland State

BYU captured their first victory of the 2017 college football season on Saturday but it didn’t come as easy as some Cougars fans would have liked in a rather sluggish outing that ultimately resulted in a 20-6 win over FCS foe Portland State.

Despite the closer than expected final score, some in blue and white might actually take that final 14 point margin after so many nail-bitters that the team played in the first few games last year.

Quarterback Tanner Mangum, making the first start of the season for once, was efficient in throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts. Still, his play was one of the few bright spots for an otherwise sluggish offense that took at least three quarters to get going.

Tailback Squally Canada was one such player who was a bit slow to get going in the opener but finally helped turn things around mid-way through the final quarter with a few big runs. He wound up finishing with 94 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone once. Backup Kavika Fonua also showed some potential with 63 yards on just seven carries in spot duty.

The Cougars eventually finished the afternoon with a solid 6.5 yards per play against the Vikings but will certainly need to step things up with SEC power LSU looming next Saturday in Houston. If there was one bright spot for head coach Kalani Sitake, it might be that the BYU defense held their opponents to just 220 yards and recorded two sacks and an interception.

Still, there’s a lot to clean up in Provo ahead of a brutal stretch of the schedule over the course of September. We can save those concerns for another day though as BYU was able to claim the first victory of the season on Saturday and that’s always worth celebrating.