BYU sluggish early but captures first win over Portland State

BYU captured their first victory of the 2017 college football season on Saturday but it didn’t come as easy as some Cougars fans would have liked in a rather sluggish outing that ultimately resulted in a 20-6 win over FCS foe Portland State.
Despite the closer than expected final score, some in blue and white might actually take that final 14 point margin after so many nail-bitters that the team played in the first few games last year.
Quarterback Tanner Mangum, making the first start of the season for once, was efficient in throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts. Still, his play was one of the few bright spots for an otherwise sluggish offense that took at least three quarters to get going.
Tailback Squally Canada was one such player who was a bit slow to get going in the opener but finally helped turn things around mid-way through the final quarter with a few big runs. He wound up finishing with 94 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone once. Backup Kavika Fonua also showed some potential with 63 yards on just seven carries in spot duty.
The Cougars eventually finished the afternoon with a solid 6.5 yards per play against the Vikings but will certainly need to step things up with SEC power LSU looming next Saturday in Houston. If there was one bright spot for head coach Kalani Sitake, it might be that the BYU defense held their opponents to just 220 yards and recorded two sacks and an interception.
Still, there’s a lot to clean up in Provo ahead of a brutal stretch of the schedule over the course of September. We can save those concerns for another day though as BYU was able to claim the first victory of the season on Saturday and that’s always worth celebrating.
Oregon State may have scored the first touchdown of the 2017 FBS season but Colorado State wound up taking home the thing that mattered on Saturday: the first win.
The Rams opened their sparkling new on-campus stadium in style by putting on an offensive showcase against the Beavers to score a 58-27 win in the very first game of ‘Week 0’ in college football.
Senior quarterback Nick Stevens led the way for CSU, throwing for 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. While his arm played a big part in jumping out to a multi-score lead over the second and third quarters, the ground game behind Dalyn Dawkins (67 yards, one touchdown), Marvin Kinsey (34 yards and a touchdown) and Izzy Matthews (one score, 28 yards) helped salt away the game late.
OSU kept things close for the most part until turnovers help doom them in during the second half. As expected, new strong-armed starting quarterback Jake Luton was a bit of a mixed bag: throwing for 304 yards and two scores but also turning the ball over three times via interceptions. Beavers’ star tailback Ryan Nall was effective early on but had to take a back seat in the offense as things got a bit lopsided on the scoreboard, finishing with just 115 yards and a touchdown.
The loss kept Oregon State winless on the road under head coach Gary Andersen.
The flip-side of scoreline could be a nice little buzz for the Rams as a potential team that could snap up that ‘Group of Five’ bid to a New Year’s Six bowl. The team already dispatched one Pac-12 opponent and can do so again next Friday when they take on in-state rival Colorado what will formally be Week 1. Most of the talk in the Mountain West has centered on Boise State and San Diego State but the debut win in Fort Collins was enough of a statement that a third team will certainly be in the mix.
Missouri’s move to the SEC forced the Tigers to make a number of upgrades to their football program but none will be as big as the one the school is about to undertake over the next few years.
According to a school release, the university’s Board of Curators unanimously approved the construction of a new $98 million football facility and expansion of Memorial Stadium’s south end zone on Friday.
“Missouri is making a bold statement with today’s announcement and I am confident that it not only will pay big dividends in recruiting, but it will help improve our game-day atmosphere throughout the stadium,” head coach Barry Odom said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get the shovels in the ground and get going. I am thankful to lead the Mizzou Football program and represent our University and State, and am pleased we have undertaken a project of this stature.”
Construction is expected to start next year and be completed in time for the 2019 season at Faurot Field. The plans call for 16 new suites, a “750-person field-level club similar to AT&T Stadium,” new video boards, concourses, and a 200,000 square foot football facility. Memorial Stadium’s capacity is set to decrease as a result of the project from the currently listed 71,168 to a little more manageable 65,000. School officials say they have already collected some $50 million in pledges for the project so far.
The renderings for the project (see above) look pretty slick and certainly will help the Tigers compete on the facilities front in the SEC.
It’s safe to say the move to the ACC has worked out for both Louisville and the conference but you know who it’s really worked out well for? The Cardinals’ bank account.
The school confirmed reports of a new deal between them and apparel company Adidas on Friday and let’s just say that it puts the team in elite company among their college athletics peers… and ahead of some pretty big names. The Louisville Courier-Journal obtained full details of the whopping 10 year, $160 million agreement and notes those figures will make for the fourth-richest deal in the country — ahead of schools like Michigan and Notre Dame and in the same range as powerhouse departments at Ohio State and Texas.
“(It’s) an unprecedented deal from our university’s standpoint and an unprecedented deal for Adidas,” athletic director Tom Jurich told boosters.
We’ll say.
The Courier-Journal notes that Louisville will average $16 million a year in both cash and product as part of the new contract that runs through the 2027-28 season. That includes a nice $10 million check from Adidas between 2018-21 alone and there are various performance bonuses attached to the deal as well, such as if the Cardinals made the College Football Playoff.
Between this deal and quarterback Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy last season, life isn’t bad if you’re a Louisville fan nowadays.
