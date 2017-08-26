Hoosier QB? Not Austin King as he tweets transfer from Indiana

Moving forward, Indiana’s quarterback room next week will be a little lighter personnel-wise than it was this past week.

On his personal Twitter account Friday, Austin King announced that he has decided to transfer from the Hoosiers. “It was an extremely difficult decision for me considering how much Indiana has done for me the past two years,” King wrote, adding, “The relationships I gained were priceless and I will cherish them forever.

A three-star member of the Hoosiers’ 2015 recruiting class, King was rated as the No. 30 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, King didn’t play at all in 2016.

King had been in a competition with redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey and true freshman Nick Tronti for the backup job behind returning starter Richard Lagow. King had lagged behind in that battle — Ramsey is listed as the team’s No. 2 QB — which likely triggered the decision to move on.