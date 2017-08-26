Hoosier QB? Not Austin King as he tweets transfer from Indiana

Moving forward, Indiana’s quarterback room next week will be a little lighter personnel-wise than it was this past week.
On his personal Twitter account Friday, Austin King announced that he has decided to transfer from the Hoosiers. “It was an extremely difficult decision for me considering how much Indiana has done for me the past two years,” King wrote, adding, “The relationships I gained were priceless and I will cherish them forever.
A three-star member of the Hoosiers’ 2015 recruiting class, King was rated as the No. 30 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, King didn’t play at all in 2016.
King had been in a competition with redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey and true freshman Nick Tronti for the backup job behind returning starter Richard Lagow. King had lagged behind in that battle — Ramsey is listed as the team’s No. 2 QB — which likely triggered the decision to move on.
Twitter the delivery device for Dwaine Thomas’ A&M transfer decision
Another day, another social media post indicating an FBS player’s move from his original college football home.
The latest to feel the burgeoning phenomena is Texas A&M, with Dwaine Thomas announcing on Twitter that he will be transferring to an undetermined elsewhere in order to continue his collegiate playing career. “I’d like to thank Coach Sumlin and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at such a great institution,” a portion of the linebacker’s departing missive read.
A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2015 recruiting class, Thomas was rated as the No. 77 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 61 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He held offers from, among others, Cal, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Thomas played in 22 games the past two seasons, including 12 in 2016. One of those games last season served as his one and only start for the Aggies, in the Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State.
Baylor staffer gets destroyed (again) by tackling dummy on The Tonight Show
It’s Friday evening right before the season officially begins in college football but CFTalk wanted to catch everybody up on one last offseason storyline that apparently won’t go away. No we’re not talking about ‘WakeyLeaks,’ something Nick Saban said, the latest incendiary comment from Josh Rosen or even something that will impact what is about to happen on Saturday’s this fall.
Instead we must call attention to the rematch between Baylor associate athletic director Sean Padden and that of the Bears’ now-infamous tackling dummy. In case you missed it earlier this month, the two squared off in a 40 yard race that saw Padden cross the finish line first… but the tackling dummy get the last laugh.
Well, last week the rematch was on between the pair and it wasn’t limited to just those at Baylor’s practice facility but rather The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Skip ahead to the 1:02 mark below to see how things unfolded:
It remains to be seen just how successful Baylor will be on the field this season but the year might be considered a success if the team can at least keep Padden and the tackling dummy apart during practice. Something says that the machine will be tough to stop though after a pair of knockouts already…
Colorado to retire number of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam
Colorado announced plans on Friday to retire the famous No. 19 of late Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam.
The Buffs will do so formally after the 2017 season concludes but has planned an on-field ceremony during the team’s homecoming game against Cal on October 28th. Senior tailback Michael Adkins II currently wears No. 19 and will do so this year as the final person to ever don the number for the black and gold.
Salaam was one of the best players in Colorado history and finished off a historic run in 1994 by winning just about every major award, including the school’s first and only Heisman Trophy. The tailback’s number is just the fourth retired by the Buffs and the first to be moved out of service since 1970.
Jim Mora‘s paranoia seemed to reach a new level earlier this week when the UCLA head coach cancelled Wednesday’s practice early and promptly sent the media home without speaking to them.
While cancelling a practice late in fall camp is something head coaches routinely do this time of year, it seems the Bruins’ reasoning was a bit different from most. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a source described the cancellation as a result of ‘concerns about privacy’ over a building that overlooks the team’s practice fields.
“An issue came up,” Mora said Thursday after a full practice in Westwood, “but I’m just pleased with the way everyone at UCLA has responded and trying to do the best that they can to make this a secure practice environment for us.”
At the heart of the matter, according to the Times, is the year-old Luskin Center next door has both a patio and hotel rooms facing the UCLA practice fields. It’s unclear as to what specifically made the school aware of something that resulted in practice being cancelled but maybe somebody in Texas A&M (the team’s opponent in the season opener) apparel was walking around with some binoculars or something.
We’ll see if any more information about the incident surfaces but if nothing else, the odd move will add a little bit of intrigue when the Aggies visit the Rose Bowl next Sunday.