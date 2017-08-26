Ohio State moms take to Twitter to announce several Buckeyes starters

Urban Meyer has embraced social media the last few years at Ohio State but might be rueing it after seeing parts of his season-opening depth chart leak on Twitter the past few days. While you would normally be thinking that a Buckeyes beat writer or program insider would be the culprit for the news, it turns out there was an entirely different group responsible for announcing three starters for the game against Indiana next week: team moms.

Here is Branden Bowen’s mother, Natalie, tweeting on Saturday that her son would be the Buckeyes’ starting right guard.

Proud Mom! Just received the call that Branden will be starting as the right guard for The Ohio State!! So proud of your hard word! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/r2ojNV5oR6 — Natalie Bowen (@NatalieOSUmom) August 26, 2017

That comes after wide receiver Austin Mack’s mother spilled the beans that her kid was also starting for Ohio State on Friday.

I received AWESOME news today that @Austin_Mack10 will be starting in next Thursday game vs IU so proud of you #11AM #zone6 pic.twitter.com/hqVHTBwf40 — Shannon Mack (@ShannonMack4) August 25, 2017

And finally, don’t forget about cornerback Damon Arnette’s mom also letting the world know about her son starting next Thursday.

So proud of my son @da3_ysn. @OsuCoachCoombs called and said he is starting cornerback for The Ohio State Buckeyes #blessed 🙌🏽🙏🏽😘❤️ — Mrs Arnette (@Monti3275) August 25, 2017

The team has not posted a depth chart for the opener against the Hoosiers just yet but thanks to a few over-eager (and very proud) mothers, we at least have an idea of a few Ohio State names that will be in the starting lineup on August 31st.