Report: Tennessee LB Darrin Kirkland Jr. suffers knee injury, out vs. Georgia Tech

Tennessee fans have to be going, ‘Not again.’ So does Darrin Kirkland Jr.

According to VolQuest.com, the Vols starting linebacker is hurt once again and will not only miss the team’s Labor Day clash with Georgia Tech, but could be out an extended amount of time. The report says Kirkland suffered a ‘non-contact knee injury’ on Friday and the full extent of the damage is still being determined by the school.

Kirkland was expected to play a big role for Tennessee this season as one of the few playmaking veterans returning on defense. As productive as he’s been over the past few years when on the field though, his injury history has been a big part of the story during his time in Knoxville too. The junior had a high ankle sprain that limited him for most of the 2016 campaign, while a pulled hamstring kept him out of spring practice this year.

With Kirkland likely out of the lineup, fellow junior Colton Jumper likely slides into the starting role at middle linebacker. That’s no small thing less than nine days out from the season opener but takes on even greater importance for Tennessee considering they will be playing Georgia Tech’s triple option for the opener and go to Gainesville to play Florida in Week 3.