Twitter the delivery device for Dwaine Thomas’ A&M transfer decision

Another day, another social media post indicating an FBS player’s move from his original college football home.

The latest to feel the burgeoning phenomena is Texas A&M, with Dwaine Thomas announcing on Twitter that he will be transferring to an undetermined elsewhere in order to continue his collegiate playing career. “I’d like to thank Coach Sumlin and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at such a great institution,” a portion of the linebacker’s departing missive read.

A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2015 recruiting class, Thomas was rated as the No. 77 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 61 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He held offers from, among others, Cal, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Thomas played in 22 games the past two seasons, including 12 in 2016. One of those games last season served as his one and only start for the Aggies, in the Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State.