VIDEO: Oregon State’s Timmy Hernandez hauls in the first touchdown of the 2017 season

College football is back! The FBS season is officially underway as Colorado State opens their brand new stadium in Fort Collins with an opener against Oregon State.
The Beavers struck first on the scoreboard however as Beavers wide receiver Timmy Hernandez took advantage of a massive coverage bust and hauled in a 39-yard pass from QB Jake Luton to find the end zone for the first time in the 2017 college football season.
Soak it in folks, the long offseason is over and everybody’s favorite sport is back.
Indiana will need all hands on deck if it hopes to topple second-ranked Ohio State in the opener next Thursday. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, that may not be the case.
At a mid-July Jason Aldean concert, and then after, Simmie Cobbs was arrested on charges that included failure to identify, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication. With a huge opener at home against the mighty Buckeyes just five days away, Tom Allen was asked about the wide receiver’s availability for the Thursday game.
Suffice to say, the Hoosiers head coach was decidedly noncommittal.
“No decision has been made yet,” Allen said according to the Indianapolis Star. “Still looking at all of that.”
In 2015, Cobbs led the Hoosiers with 60 receptions for 1,035 yards. After being named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list over the summer, his 2016 season began with a suspension for the opener against FIU. On the first play from scrimmage after his suspension ended, the receiver tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season.
Entering summer camp, Cobbs was 100-percent healthy and expected to again be a significant contributor to IU’s passing attack.
What an absolutely huge sports night we’re getting set for. It just doesn’t get much bigger than this. What a spectacle it will be.
That’s right, it’s opening night of the 2017 college football season! Oh yeah, and there’s that other sporting event you may have heard about.
As the Stanford-Rice game Down Under in Australia is being played, the much-hyped megafight between one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of any generation, 40-year-old Floyd Mayweather, and 29-year-old UFC superstar Conor McGregor will be going down in a Las Vegas squared circle.
Earlier in the day, Colorado State will christen its brand-new on-campus stadium with its opener against Oregon State as well. All of that leads us to this, with Bovada.lv releasing earlier this week a pair of cross-sport prop bets involving the latest Fight of the Century and the two previously-mentioned college football games.
For the record, No. 14 Stanford is a 31-point favorite over a Rice team that won three games last season while the over-under for the entire OSU-CSU game is 60 points. If I were a gambling man — and I’ll bet you I’m not — I’d go with McGregor on both counts. But that’s just me.
Back to football one final time, though, as there are three other games featuring at least one FBS team being played today on what’s officially the opening weekend of the college football season but is more like a formal dress rehearsal for the real thing next weekend: Portland State at BYU (3 p.m. ET on ESPN), Hawaii at UMass (no TV) and No. 19 South Florida at San Jose State (7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network).
On the cusp of a new season, Wake Forest’s defensive line depth will be thinned a bit for a little while.
The football program announced in a press release Friday that Paris Black (pictured, left) has been suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season. The only reason given for the punitive measure was an unspecified violation of team rules.
As a result of the suspension, Black will miss games against Presbyterian (Aug. 31), the ACC opener against Boston College (Sept. 9) and Utah State (Sept. 16). The defensive end would then be eligible to return for the Sept. 23 road trip to Appalachian State.
Black, a three-star 2015 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman. Last season, he played in all 13 games and was credited with seven tackles.
Whether because of the looming suspension or not, the 6-3, 255-pound Black was not listed on the Demon Deacons’ most recent depth chart.
Another day, another social media post indicating an FBS player’s move from his original college football home.
The latest to feel the burgeoning phenomena is Texas A&M, with Dwaine Thomas announcing on Twitter that he will be transferring to an undetermined elsewhere in order to continue his collegiate playing career. “I’d like to thank Coach Sumlin and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at such a great institution,” a portion of the linebacker’s departing missive read.
A three-star member of the Aggies’ 2015 recruiting class, Thomas was rated as the No. 77 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 61 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He held offers from, among others, Cal, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Thomas played in 22 games the past two seasons, including 12 in 2016. One of those games last season served as his one and only start for the Aggies, in the Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State.