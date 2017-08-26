Wake Forest suspends DL Paris Black for first three games of season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

On the cusp of a new season, Wake Forest’s defensive line depth will be thinned a bit for a little while.

The football program announced in a press release Friday that Paris Black (pictured, left) has been suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season. The only reason given for the punitive measure was an unspecified violation of team rules.

As a result of the suspension, Black will miss games against Presbyterian (Aug. 31), the ACC opener against Boston College (Sept. 9) and Utah State (Sept. 16). The defensive end would then be eligible to return for the Sept. 23 road trip to Appalachian State.

Black, a three-star 2015 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman. Last season, he played in all 13 games and was credited with seven tackles.

Whether because of the looming suspension or not, the 6-3, 255-pound Black was not listed on the Demon Deacons’ most recent depth chart.