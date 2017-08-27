Alabama DT Raekwon Davis reportedly shot in leg by stray bullet

Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while outside a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News.
According to a report from the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, Davis was standing outside Bar 17 — where multiple shootings and a homicide have occurred in recent years — when his leg was struck by a stray bullet. He was later treated at DCH Regional Medical Center, where investigators said he was uncooperative.
“The victim told investigators he was standing outside of Bar 17 when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right leg,” Homicide Unit commander Capt. Gary Hood said, according to the paper. “The victim was uncooperative with investigators.”
Davis, a sophomore, is a projected starter at defensive end after collecting four tackles and one sack in seven appearances last season.
Alabama has yet to comment on the injury, and it is not yet know the extent of the damage.
At least five are dead so far as Hurricane Harvey has completely submerged much of the city of Houston. While that is obviously the most pressing issue on authorities’ minds in Space City, there are football matters that need attending. Rice is in a holding pattern in Los Angeles, Houston has vacated the city for Austin and the Texans are camped out in Dallas.
Meanwhile, BYU and No. 13 LSU are scheduled to play at the Texans’ NRG Stadium just six short days from today.
According to SB Nation, officials from both schools are in talks to move the game from Houston to New Orleans’s Mercedes-Benz Superdome. From the report:
Officials from both schools will meet with ESPN on Sunday to discuss moving the game away from Houston’s NRG Stadium. Two potential relocation sites are LSU’s Tiger Stadium or New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A source told SB Nation both schools are committed to playing the game Saturday in a different city. BYU does not allow its athletic teams to play on Sundays, per university policy in accordance with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The AdvoCare game is owned by a subsidiary of ESPN, meaning the network will have the final decision on relocation, with input from the schools.
While it may be logistically possible to play the game as scheduled come Saturday, there is the ethical question of whether it’s proper to send thousands of Tigers and Cougars fans to a city not equipped for tourists at the moment while also requiring the use of first responders — police officers for traffic control, ambulances at the ready in case of injury — when they are quite obviously needed elsewhere for the time being.
This is the third straight season LSU has dealt with a weather-related logistical crisis. The Tigers’ 2015 opener with McNeese State was canceled due to inclement weather, and its 2016 Florida game was famously delayed and moved to Baton Rouge due to Hurricane Matthew, canceling a scheduled game with South Alabama in the process.
Rice’s season began Saturday night with a 62-7 loss to No. 14 Stanford in Australia. But a more pressing matter faces the club than its 0-1 record.
Hurricane Harvey is still bearing down on the Owls’ native Houston, and the program is unsure when it will be able to return home.
Head coach David Bailiff indicated following the game that Rice would head back to Los Angeles as previously scheduled and… wait.
Houston has moved its preseason preparations to Austin, and the Houston Texans flew to Dallas following a preseason game Saturday in New Orleans. With images like that now the reality in Houston and more rain in the forecast, it’s impossible to say when it will be safe for the Owls, Cougars and Texans to return home.
Rice is off until a Sept. 9 game at UTEP, but for now a more pressing matter awaits.
Everybody wondered just how Stanford would be able to replace the production of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey on offense and starter Bryce Love decided to make sure nobody had to wait to find out.
Love busted open a 62 yard run on the first snap of the 2017 Sydney Cup in Australia and that was about all the Cardinal needed to showcase for Cardinal fans back in the states to ease their fears as the team steamrolled an overmatched Rice squad to the tune of 62-7 in Week 0 action from down under.
As impressive as the junior tailback’s day was (180 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries), the most surprising part of the offense was how sharp Keller Chryst was under center. The quarterback was a solid 14-of-24 for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns, remarkable numbers for somebody who tore his ACL nine months ago in the team’s Sun Bowl victory over North Carolina. Backup running back Cameron Scarlett also shouldered the load offensively, scoring three times before halftime and finishing with 115 all-purpose yards.
Maybe the best news of the day for Stanford head coach David Shaw was the debut of freshman Colby Parkinson. The top recruit already looks like the next in line at the NFL tight end factory and may pose even more matchup issues for future opponents as he learns more of the offense.
The Cardinal’s defense also stepped up with a solid outing after losing one of the Pac-12’s best players to the draft as well in top five pick Solomon Thomas. The Owls were held to under four yards a play and failed to convert a third down until just before the start of the final quarter. New Rice starting QB Sam Glaesmann barely had any time to throw, completed just seven passes and was sacked twice.
All in all, just about what we expected for a College Football Playoff contender going up against a rebuilding Conference USA team on the other side of the globe. The real test awaits when both return stateside but, either way, it’s certainly nice to wrap up the first college football Saturday of the season even if things got a little out of hand in Sydney.
In Charlie Strong’s debut with No. 19 South Florida, just about everything that could go wrong for the Bulls in the first quarter, did.
Kickoffs out-of-bounds? Check. Punt blocked and later turned into a touchdown? Definitely. Three-and-outs? Several.
Luckily for Strong and his team though, the second quarter amounted to a flipping of the switch and keyed a 42-point unanswered run that allowed USF to escape from the left coast with a 42-22 victory over San Jose State that was far from the impressive debut the team wanted.
Quarterback Quinton Flowers entered the season as a dark horse Heisman candidate but was not quite as sharp as many expected to open his campaign, needing that first quarter to get warmed up along with his teammates. Despite that, he still was quite efficient on the night and finished with 212 yards and two scores through the air while rushing for another 70 yards on the ground and finding the end zone once with his feet.
D’Ernest Johnson also took a while to get going but looked like a solid replacement for Marlon Mack at tailback by rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Darius Tice also chipped in with another 94 yards and a score. Marquez Scantling led the way for the receiving corps and posted six catches for 91 yards but left the scoring to two of his teammates. Just as impressive was the Bulls’ defense, which clamped down after some early confusion and recorded five tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions on the night.
While the initial flourish was nice, the final three quarters was not exactly what SJSU’s new coaching staff was hoping to get out the Spartans in a big early test. QB Josh Love was forced out the pocket constantly and pressured into three turnovers after two first half touchdown passes. Perhaps the biggest issue for the rebuilding Mountain West team was the lack of a running game (a paltry 2.9 yards per rush) and kicking issues with two blocked extra points.
We’re used to teams having a few kinks to work out at the beginning of the season and that is certainly the case for these teams. At least for USF, that long flight back to Tampa will come after a win that was the beginning of a new era for the Bulls under Strong and company.