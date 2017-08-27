Kent State head coach Paul Haynes taking medical leave of absence

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kent State will begin its 2017 season without its head coach on the sidelines.

The football program announced Sunday night that Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from his job. The coach, a press release stated, “is expected to return to the team in two to three weeks.”

Such a timeline means that Haynes will miss the Sept. 2 opener against defending national champion Clemson as well as the Sept. 9 home opener against FCS Howard. On the long end of the 2-3 week range, Haynes would also likely miss the Sept. 16 road trip to Marshall.

With Haynes sidelined, offensive coordinator Don Treadwell, who was Miami of Ohio’s head coach from 2011-2013, will serve as interim head coach.

“We fully support head coach Paul Haynes during his leave,” said KSU athletic director Joel Nielsen in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haynes family as we look forward to his return to Kent State.”

Haynes is entering his fifth season with the Golden Flashes. In the previous four years, they’ve gone 12-35 overall and 8-23 in MAC play.