Kent State head coach Paul Haynes taking medical leave of absence

Kent State will begin its 2017 season without its head coach on the sidelines.
The football program announced Sunday night that Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from his job. The coach, a press release stated, “is expected to return to the team in two to three weeks.”
Such a timeline means that Haynes will miss the Sept. 2 opener against defending national champion Clemson as well as the Sept. 9 home opener against FCS Howard. On the long end of the 2-3 week range, Haynes would also likely miss the Sept. 16 road trip to Marshall.
With Haynes sidelined, offensive coordinator Don Treadwell, who was Miami of Ohio’s head coach from 2011-2013, will serve as interim head coach.
“We fully support head coach Paul Haynes during his leave,” said KSU athletic director Joel Nielsen in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haynes family as we look forward to his return to Kent State.”
Haynes is entering his fifth season with the Golden Flashes. In the previous four years, they’ve gone 12-35 overall and 8-23 in MAC play.
Colorado and Colorado State may move future installments of their Rocky Mountain Showdown series from Denver to campus sites, according to a report from the Boulder Daily Camera.
The two sides have met 88 times total and on an annual basis since 1995 — with most of those recent meetings coming in Denver. But ADs on both sides have said the plan to move the 2023 and ’24 games to Boulder and Fort Collins.
“I’m confident it’s going to happen (at some point),” Colorado State AD Joe Parker told the paper. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that it will. I’m patient. We’ve talked about it. I would expect that we’ll get something done pretty soon and have it on paper and be able to formally announce it.”
Though he’s not quoted in the story, CU AD Rick George has said he will not agree to play more Rocky Mountain Showdown games in Denver.
The Rocky Mountain Showdown reached a 10-year agreement to remain in Denver beginning in 2011, and the series will take a two-year break in 2021-22. And when it resumes after that, the smart money is on it begin in Boulder in 2023 and Fort Collins in ’24. That two-on, two-off model could be the norm moving forward as well.
“I think it would be a good rhythm for us, playing two years and taking two years off,” Parker said. “That gives us each a chance to be creative with our non-conference schedule and bring some teams into Colorado that we wouldn’t have room for if we were playing every year.”
The Buffaloes and Rams have not met in Boulder since 2009 and not in Fort Collins since 1996. Colorado won last year’s meeting 44-7 and holds a 64-22-2 all-time advantage.
This year’s installment is set for Friday night in Denver (8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks).
Fresno State is in the midst of renovating its 37-year-old home Bulldog Stadium, but those renovations may have to wait.
As detailed by the Fresno Bee, cracks in the cement on the stadium’s east side walkways and seating areas could push an expected completion date of 2019 back to ’20 or even ’21.
“It’s the 100-pound gorilla,” AD Jim Bartko said.
There are two options ahead for Fresno State: either the cracks could be a simple fix that would allow the Bulldogs to remain on schedule for a Sept. 7, 2019 grand re-opening. Or the cracks could be signs of a larger issue that would require a complete teardown, adding years and an additional $20 million to a project that’s already projected to cost $60 million.
Fresno State won’t know its next course of action until soil tests under the east side of Bulldog Stadium are complete.
“The east side is the one kicker,” Bartko said. “It might be ’19 half of it and ’20 half of it, because we’re not going to be able to do it all at one time.”
Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while outside a Tuscaloosa bar early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Tuscaloosa News.
According to a report from the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, Davis was standing outside Bar 17 — where multiple shootings and a homicide have occurred in recent years — when his leg was struck by a stray bullet. He was later treated at DCH Regional Medical Center, where investigators said he was uncooperative.
“The victim told investigators he was standing outside of Bar 17 when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right leg,” Homicide Unit commander Capt. Gary Hood said, according to the paper. “The victim was uncooperative with investigators.”
Davis, a sophomore, is a projected starter at defensive end after collecting four tackles and one sack in seven appearances last season.
Nick Saban offered the following comment on the incident.
At least five are dead so far as Hurricane Harvey has completely submerged much of the city of Houston. While that is obviously the most pressing issue on authorities’ minds in Space City, there are football matters that need attending. Rice is in a holding pattern in Los Angeles, Houston has vacated the city for Austin and the Texans are camped out in Dallas.
Meanwhile, BYU and No. 13 LSU are scheduled to play at the Texans’ NRG Stadium just six short days from today.
According to SB Nation, officials from both schools are in talks to move the game from Houston to New Orleans’s Mercedes-Benz Superdome. From the report:
Officials from both schools will meet with ESPN on Sunday to discuss moving the game away from Houston’s NRG Stadium. Two potential relocation sites are LSU’s Tiger Stadium or New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A source told SB Nation both schools are committed to playing the game Saturday in a different city. BYU does not allow its athletic teams to play on Sundays, per university policy in accordance with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The AdvoCare game is owned by a subsidiary of ESPN, meaning the network will have the final decision on relocation, with input from the schools.
While it may be logistically possible to play the game as scheduled come Saturday, there is the ethical question of whether it’s proper to send thousands of Tigers and Cougars fans to a city not equipped for tourists at the moment while also requiring the use of first responders — police officers for traffic control, ambulances at the ready in case of injury — when they are quite obviously needed elsewhere for the time being.
This is the third straight season LSU has dealt with a weather-related logistical crisis. The Tigers’ 2015 opener with McNeese State was canceled due to inclement weather, and its 2016 Florida game was famously delayed and moved to Baton Rouge due to Hurricane Matthew, canceling a scheduled game with South Alabama in the process.