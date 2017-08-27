No. 14 Stanford runs all over Rice to pick up big win in Australia

Everybody wondered just how Stanford would be able to replace the production of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey on offense and starter Bryce Love decided to make sure nobody had to wait to find out.
Love busted open a 62 yard run on the first snap of the 2017 Sydney Cup in Australia and that was about all the Cardinal needed to showcase for Cardinal fans back in the states to ease their fears as the team steamrolled an overmatched Rice squad to the tune of 62-7 in Week 0 action from down under.
As impressive as the junior tailback’s day was (180 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries), the most surprising part of the offense was how sharp Keller Chryst was under center. The quarterback was a solid 14-of-24 for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns, remarkable numbers for somebody who tore his ACL nine months ago in the team’s Sun Bowl victory over North Carolina. Backup running back Cameron Scarlett also shouldered the load offensively, scoring three times before halftime and finishing with 115 all-purpose yards.
Maybe the best news of the day for Stanford head coach David Shaw was the debut of freshman Colby Parkinson. The top recruit already looks like the next in line at the NFL tight end factory and may pose even more matchup issues for future opponents as he learns more of the offense.
The Cardinal’s defense also stepped up with a solid outing after losing one of the Pac-12’s best players to the draft as well in top five pick Solomon Thomas. The Owls were held to under four yards a play and failed to convert a third down until just before the start of the final quarter. New Rice starting QB Sam Glaesmann barely had any time to throw, completed just seven passes and was sacked twice.
All in all, just about what we expected for a College Football Playoff contender going up against a rebuilding Conference USA team on the other side of the globe. The real test awaits when both return stateside but, either way, it’s certainly nice to wrap up the first college football Saturday of the season even if things got a little out of hand in Sydney.
In Charlie Strong’s debut with No. 19 South Florida, just about everything that could go wrong for the Bulls in the first quarter, did.
Kickoffs out-of-bounds? Check. Punt blocked and later turned into a touchdown? Definitely. Three-and-outs? Several.
Luckily for Strong and his team though, the second quarter amounted to a flipping of the switch and keyed a 42-point unanswered run that allowed USF to escape from the left coast with a 42-22 victory over San Jose State that was far from the impressive debut the team wanted.
Quarterback Quinton Flowers entered the season as a dark horse Heisman candidate but was not quite as sharp as many expected to open his campaign, needing that first quarter to get warmed up along with his teammates. Despite that, he still was quite efficient on the night and finished with 212 yards and two scores through the air while rushing for another 70 yards on the ground and finding the end zone once with his feet.
D’Ernest Johnson also took a while to get going but looked like a solid replacement for Marlon Mack at tailback by rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Darius Tice also chipped in with another 94 yards and a score. Marquez Scantling led the way for the receiving corps and posted six catches for 91 yards but left the scoring to two of his teammates. Just as impressive was the Bulls’ defense, which clamped down after some early confusion and recorded five tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions on the night.
While the initial flourish was nice, the final three quarters was not exactly what SJSU’s new coaching staff was hoping to get out the Spartans in a big early test. QB Josh Love was forced out the pocket constantly and pressured into three turnovers after two first half touchdown passes. Perhaps the biggest issue for the rebuilding Mountain West team was the lack of a running game (a paltry 2.9 yards per rush) and kicking issues with two blocked extra points.
We’re used to teams having a few kinks to work out at the beginning of the season and that is certainly the case for these teams. At least for USF, that long flight back to Tampa will come after a win that was the beginning of a new era for the Bulls under Strong and company.
Tennessee fans have to be going, ‘Not again.’ So does Darrin Kirkland Jr.
According to VolQuest.com, the Vols starting linebacker is hurt once again and will not only miss the team’s Labor Day clash with Georgia Tech, but could be out an extended amount of time. The report says Kirkland suffered a ‘non-contact knee injury’ on Friday and the full extent of the damage is still being determined by the school.
Kirkland was expected to play a big role for Tennessee this season as one of the few playmaking veterans returning on defense. As productive as he’s been over the past few years when on the field though, his injury history has been a big part of the story during his time in Knoxville too. The junior had a high ankle sprain that limited him for most of the 2016 campaign, while a pulled hamstring kept him out of spring practice this year.
With Kirkland likely out of the lineup, fellow junior Colton Jumper likely slides into the starting role at middle linebacker. That’s no small thing less than nine days out from the season opener but takes on even greater importance for Tennessee considering they will be playing Georgia Tech’s triple option for the opener and go to Gainesville to play Florida in Week 3.
Urban Meyer has embraced social media the last few years at Ohio State but might be rueing it after seeing parts of his season-opening depth chart leak on Twitter the past few days. While you would normally be thinking that a Buckeyes beat writer or program insider would be the culprit for the news, it turns out there was an entirely different group responsible for announcing three starters for the game against Indiana next week: team moms.
Here is Branden Bowen’s mother, Natalie, tweeting on Saturday that her son would be the Buckeyes’ starting right guard.
That comes after wide receiver Austin Mack’s mother spilled the beans that her kid was also starting for Ohio State on Friday.
And finally, don’t forget about cornerback Damon Arnette’s mom also letting the world know about her son starting next Thursday.
The team has not posted a depth chart for the opener against the Hoosiers just yet but thanks to a few over-eager (and very proud) mothers, we at least have an idea of a few Ohio State names that will be in the starting lineup on August 31st.
BYU captured their first victory of the 2017 college football season on Saturday but it didn’t come as easy as some Cougars fans would have liked in a rather sluggish outing that ultimately resulted in a 20-6 win over FCS foe Portland State.
Despite the closer than expected final score, some in blue and white might actually take that final 14 point margin after so many nail-bitters that the team played in the first few games last year.
Quarterback Tanner Mangum, making the first start of the season for once, was efficient in throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts. Still, his play was one of the few bright spots for an otherwise sluggish offense that took at least three quarters to get going.
Tailback Squally Canada was one such player who was a bit slow to get going in the opener but finally helped turn things around mid-way through the final quarter with a few big runs. He wound up finishing with 94 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone once. Backup Kavika Fonua also showed some potential with 63 yards on just seven carries in spot duty.
The Cougars eventually finished the afternoon with a solid 6.5 yards per play against the Vikings but will certainly need to step things up with SEC power LSU looming next Saturday in Houston. If there was one bright spot for head coach Kalani Sitake, it might be that the BYU defense held their opponents to just 220 yards and recorded two sacks and an interception.
Still, there’s a lot to clean up in Provo ahead of a brutal stretch of the schedule over the course of September. We can save those concerns for another day though as BYU was able to claim the first victory of the season on Saturday and that’s always worth celebrating.