Baylor loses top CB Grayland Arnold to broken arm

Baylor will be without cornerback Grayland Arnold for the next 6-to-8 weeks after Arnold suffered a broken arm during the Bears’ Saturday scrimmage. Baylor announced Monday that Arnold has since undergone surgery.
A sophomore from Kountze, Texas, Arnold appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He recorded 20 tackles with four pass breakups and two tackles for loss. Arnold concluded his season with the best game of his short career, posting nine stops and both of his two TFLs in a destruction of Boise State in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.
With Arnold out, Verkderic Vaughns is expected to see his rep count increase.
Baylor has experienced a large number of injuries in the secondary already, as the Waco Tribune-Herald notes that safety Jordan Tolbert, cornerback Raleigh Texada, cornerback Timarcus Davis and cornerback Tre’von Lewis have already undergone surgeries.
A six-week stay on the shelf would have Arnold returning after Baylor’s bye week against No. 10 Oklahoma State on Oct. 14, while an eight-week stay would have him out until No. 23 Texas visits Waco on Oct. 28.
It became apparent, oh, about four days ago that the game between No. 13 LSU and BYU had no business being played in Houston as scheduled. As just about every team native to Houston has vacated or avoided the city, it made no practical or ethical sense to fly LSU and BYU, and their respective legions of fans, into a city that is still very much in the grip of Hurricane Harvey. Even if NRG Stadium was as pristine as the day it was built, Houston’s resources — read: cops and paramedics — needed to be devoted entirely to helping the city recover, not stage a football game.
So the question became where to move the game. New Orleans and Baton Rouge were first mentioned as possibilities. That list, somehow, grew to include Orlando, Jacksonville, Nashville, San Antonio and Dallas. But before Tokyo could presumably throw its hat in the ring, officials announced Tuesday that the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will host the Cougars and Tigers on Saturday.
“Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all,” ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events Pete Derzis said in a statement.
Though many of those other sites would have assuredly hosted the game just fine, New Orleans ensures that the game will be played in something of a college — and decidedly LSU-like — atmosphere. Fans who purchased their tickets for the Houston game will be refunded, and new tickets will be available for purchase.
The game will still be played and televised in its same time slot, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Chris Petersen has suspended senior linebacker Azeem Victor and sophomore defensive back Austin Joyner ahead of No. 8 Washington’s season-opener at Rutgers.
Victor will miss just the Rutgers game, while Joyner will also sit the following week against Montana.
Petersen declined to elaborate on the nature of the pair’s suspensions, simply stating they were being held out for a violation of team rules. “Guys make mistakes,” Petersen told the Seattle Times. “Azeem’s a good guy. … You have team standards, you live by them.”
Victor’s suspension will delay a long-awaited return to the field for him. A 2016 All-Pac-12 performer, Victor started the Huskies’ first 10 games before being lost for the season to a broken leg, missing Washington’s Pac-12 Championship victory and College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. Still, Victor finished third on the club with 67 tackles to go with three TFLs, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was named a preseason All-American by Sports Illustrated.
Joyner appeared in 12 games a year ago, registering 10 tackles and one pass defended while also returning eight kickoffs.
Linebacker D’Vonta Hinton is no longer on the Texas Tech roster, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media Monday.
Kingsbury declined to elaborate on the cause and nature of Hinton’s departure, perhaps a fitting ending into Hinton’s enigmatic career in Lubbock. The Texas City, Texas, native — who goes by the outstanding moniker @HitmanHinton6 on Twitter — appeared in all 13 games in 2015, collecting 53 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and two sacks.
Hinton claimed a left ankle injury on the first defensive series of the Red Raiders ’16 season but nonetheless appeared in four of Texas Tech’s first five games. He would miss the final seven games due to unspecified personal issues. His status with the team was on-again, off-again for the next year, playing most of spring ball but missing the first half of preseason camp due to “a number of things,” according to Kingsbury.
Hinton was set to backup Jordyn Brooks at middle linebacker, but freshman Riko Jeffers will now occupy that spot.
After spending time in Australia to play a football game against Stanford, the Rice Owls are currently displaced from their home as flood waters from Hurricane Harvey continue to pose problems in and around the Houston area. Unable to return home, Rice has instead opted to accept shelter from TCU after a handful of programs extended their helping hands to a program in need.
“I want to thank the staffs at TCU, SMU, Baylor and UTEP who all reached out to offer whatever help we needed,” Rice head coach David Bailiff said in a statement. “There is a strong brotherhood in the coaching world and it is never more evident than at times like these. While we would love to be coming home today, our first responsibility is the safety of these players. We learned some lessons in 2008 about coming home too soon.”
Bailiff was referring to 2008 when Hurricane Ike hit the Houston area while the Owls were on the road to play Vanderbilt. When Rice returned home from that game, Houston was already flooded and coaches were making arrangements to host players and families in need of a place to stay, and many players struggled to even make contact with their family right away. There is no real game plan you can roll out when something like this happens to a football program, but experience in the worst conditions comes in handy in a time like this.
As far as football is concerned, it can be on the back burners entirely this week as Houston recovers from the storm. Rice is off this week, allowing the focus to solely remain on the recovery efforts in the community. Rice’s next game will be on September 9 on the road at UTEP. Rice is scheduled to play at Houston on September 16 and host FIU on September 23.