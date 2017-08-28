Baylor to host FCS game displaced from flood-ravaged Houston

For once, there’s some positive news coming out of Baylor.

As Hurricane Harvey and his after-effects continue to wreak historic havoc in the state of Texas, the BYU-LSU game Saturday scheduled for flood-ravaged Houston has already been moved to New Orleans. Not long after, it was also announced that the Richmond-Sam Houston State opener originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, has been moved to McLane Stadium in Waco.

The FCS game will be played this coming Friday night, approximately 140 miles northwest of the Sam Houston campus.

“We are honored Sam Houston State and Richmond will play in McLane Stadium,” BU athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “This is a small gesture to hopefully provide some relief in an incredibly difficult time, and to assist two of the nation’s premier FCS programs. We will do everything possible to provide the student-athletes, coaches and their fans a first-class experience. …

“We remain committed to serving as a resource for additional programs as they deal with the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. We will continue to pray for those affected by the storm, along with the first responders and civilians who are selflessly working to assist those in need.”

Kudos to Baylor University for stepping up and helping out in such a tangible way.