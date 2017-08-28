Florida confirms WR James Robinson is 8th Gator suspended for Michigan opener

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The list of those unavailable for Florida’s 2017 opener has grown.

James Robinson, along with another teammate, was cited for marijuana possession earlier this month at an on-campus residence. Monday, a somewhat-perturbed Jim McElwain confirmed that the wide receiver will not play this weekend against Michigan.

“Thought it was perfectly obvious,” the head coach said when asked about Robinson’s status for the opener. “Of course not. Come on.”

McElwain’s incredulous response seemingly stems from the fact that this was Robinson’s second brush with the law involving weed this year.

Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent the Gators from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.

Earlier this month, he was finally cleared academically and enrolled at the university.

As for the teammate cited along with Robinson, Ventrell Miller, the true freshman linebacker is one of seven Gator football players suspended for the opener against Michigan.