Former Baylor head coach Art Briles hired by CFL team

Art Briles has been set on returning to coaching as soon as he could. With no doors open in the college game or the NFL, Briles is now heading north to take on a role as an offensive coordinator with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Tiger-Cats, coached by another former college coach you may be familiar with in June Jones, highlighted all of the personal highs of Briles’ coaching career at Baylor and Houston, and expectedly avoided any mention of why Briles is no longer coaching at Baylor in the press release to announce the new hire. That is because the school removed him as head coach amid a significant sexual abuse scandal running within the program with players being accused of sexual crimes and members of the football staff allegedly taking action to cover up details of the abuse. Baylor continues to recover from the stain of the scandal today.
Briles will serve as Jones’ offensive coordinator, which is the role Briles was most likely to take in order to get back in the coaching game. The hire has already been receiving negative feedback on Twitter.
Baylor temporarily replaced Briles as head coach with former Wake Forest head coach Jim Grobe for the 2016 season, and later went on to hire Temple head coach Matt Rhule to be the new full-time head coach starting in the 2017 season.
As far as football is concerned, though, maybe former Baylor Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has a new place to consider for a football comeback.
The pain from the tragedy in Charlottesville continues to heal weeks after a demonstration of white supremacists turned violent and deadly. The Virginia football team, along with other sports programs at the university, will reportedly pay respect to the civil unrest in the home town of the University of Virginia this season by wearing a special patch on their uniforms.
An image of those patches has not surfaced as of yet, although we should catch a glimpse soon enough. Virginia is set to open the 2017 season at home this weekend in Charlottesville against William & Mary. Virginia’s first three games will be played at home this season. Virgina and William & Mary are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kick this Saturday.
While most of the 2017 conference predictions and preseason polls have been out there for over a month from the media day circuit, the MAC has held off until today to reveal its preseason coaches poll. As it turns out, the coaches in the MAC have some varied opinions on how things will shake out in the MAC this football season.
Ohio and Toledo were each selected to win the MAC East and West Divisions, respectively, by the coaches of the MAC, although a few others received first-place votes in each division as well. Ohio picked up nine first-place votes in the East to pull ahead of Miami. Ohio won the division last season and hopes to clinch its first MAC championship since 1968. Ohio has never played in back-to-back MAC Championship games, so returning to the game this year would mark a first for the Bobcats.
Toledo last won the MAC in 2004 but the Rockets are widely considered a conference favorite this season. Still, the coaches in the MAC have a different take on the West Division with four other teams receiving first-place votes. Toledo still received seven first-place votes, but defending conference champion Western Michigan picked up two, and Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, and Ball State each received a first-place vote from the MAC coaches.
Here is how the MAC coaches poll looks. For reference, the preseason media poll also tabbed Ohio and Toledo, with the Rockets being named the preseason conference championship favorite. The coaches did not vote on a preseason conference champion.
2017 MAC Head Football Coaches Preseason Poll
Team (First Place Votes) Points
MAC East Division
- Ohio (9) 69
- Miami (3) 61
- Bowling Green 45
- Akron 41
- Buffalo 20
- Kent State 16
MAC West Division
- Toledo (7) 66
- Western Michigan (2) 58
- Northern Illinois (1) 45
- Eastern Michigan 35
- Central Michigan (1) 31
- Ball State (1) 17
Kent State will begin its 2017 season without its head coach on the sidelines.
The football program announced Sunday night that Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from his job. The coach, a press release stated, “is expected to return to the team in two to three weeks.”
Such a timeline means that Haynes will miss the Sept. 2 opener against defending national champion Clemson as well as the Sept. 9 home opener against FCS Howard. On the long end of the 2-3 week range, Haynes would also likely miss the Sept. 16 road trip to Marshall.
With Haynes sidelined, offensive coordinator Don Treadwell, who was Miami of Ohio’s head coach from 2011-2013, will serve as interim head coach.
“We fully support head coach Paul Haynes during his leave,” said KSU athletic director Joel Nielsen in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haynes family as we look forward to his return to Kent State.”
Haynes is entering his fifth season with the Golden Flashes. In the previous four years, they’ve gone 12-35 overall and 8-23 in MAC play.
Colorado and Colorado State may move future installments of their Rocky Mountain Showdown series from Denver to campus sites, according to a report from the Boulder Daily Camera.
The two sides have met 88 times total and on an annual basis since 1995 — with most of those recent meetings coming in Denver. But ADs on both sides have said the plan to move the 2023 and ’24 games to Boulder and Fort Collins.
“I’m confident it’s going to happen (at some point),” Colorado State AD Joe Parker told the paper. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that it will. I’m patient. We’ve talked about it. I would expect that we’ll get something done pretty soon and have it on paper and be able to formally announce it.”
Though he’s not quoted in the story, CU AD Rick George has said he will not agree to play more Rocky Mountain Showdown games in Denver.
The Rocky Mountain Showdown reached a 10-year agreement to remain in Denver beginning in 2011, and the series will take a two-year break in 2021-22. And when it resumes after that, the smart money is on it begin in Boulder in 2023 and Fort Collins in ’24. That two-on, two-off model could be the norm moving forward as well.
“I think it would be a good rhythm for us, playing two years and taking two years off,” Parker said. “That gives us each a chance to be creative with our non-conference schedule and bring some teams into Colorado that we wouldn’t have room for if we were playing every year.”
The Buffaloes and Rams have not met in Boulder since 2009 and not in Fort Collins since 1996. Colorado won last year’s meeting 44-7 and holds a 64-22-2 all-time advantage.
This year’s installment is set for Friday night in Denver (8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks).