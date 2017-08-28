Kyle Whittingham is confused by Game of Thrones questions on Twitter

Did you watch Game of Thrones on Sunday night, or are you avoiding spoilers until you can catch it on your DVR later tonight? The hit HBO series unquestionably has a dedicated fanbase. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is not among them.

On Monday, with the start of a new season in sight this week, Whittingham was taking questions from fans in a Twitter Q&A. At times, Whittingham seemed puzzled by the questions being thrown his way, and he took the opportunity to let everyone know he was completely clueless when it came to the Game of Thrones questions.

Of course, there were questions about the team and specific players heading into the start of the new season, as well as a question about whether or not he will be keeping his beard, but when it came to

#askcoachwhitt. The night Kings dragon, was that fire or plasma or ice coming out if it's mouth? — SNWBOUND (@snwbound) August 28, 2017

???? Are you kidding me? WTH are you talking about? https://t.co/zwkR45hAOl — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) August 28, 2017

Coach, do you think Lord Baelish got the raw end of the deal or did he get what he deserved? #AskCoachWhitt — UteDaddy (@utedaddy) August 28, 2017

Once again, I am completely baffled by a question. What am I missing here?? https://t.co/BwklBoT7R0 — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) August 28, 2017

Whittingham eventually had the light turned on with regard to the line of questions ffromsome fans, and which point the Utes head coach confessed to never having seen an episode.

Ahhhh, game of thrones. I have heard about this but never watched an episode. This explains the other 2 questions. https://t.co/sanDoVl6aO — Kyle Whittingham (@UtahCoachWhitt) August 28, 2017

Did Whittingham really not know what the questions were about, or did some savvy Utah staffer let him in on the joke and turn this into an opportunity to gain a little media attention over a fun Q&A to cash in on the Game of Thrones hype? Whatever the case, we can probably safely assume there are a good number of football coaches who are not spending time staying up to date on Game of Thrones. If they don’t even get enjoyment out of solar eclipses, why would they stay plugged into a show about dragons?

