Miami opens crowdfunding campaign for indoor practice facility

A new football season brings new optimism for the Miami Hurricanes as Mark Richt begins his second season as the head coach. With fan optimism rebuilding around the program, the school is reaching out to fans to help raise funds through an online crowdfunding campaign to help construct a brand new indoor football facility.

Miami has already raised over $32 million toward a goal of $34 million to fund the Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility, so it is hoping this last effort will help push the funding over the top. The new indoor practice facility will include state-of-the-art equipment and technology to help Miami catch up with some of the top programs in the country. The new facility will also help Miami make up some ground on recruiting efforts with “private recruiting suites, customizable locker displays, and professional photo swag.”

Those who choose to donate to Miami’s crowdfunding effort can share their Twitter handle and leave a personal message if they wish. Some may laugh at Miami turning to an online campaign to help raise the funds still needed, but in today’s fundraising world everything can be done online. This is simply Miami utilizing one more resource in order to achieve a financial goal to help improve the football program.

External construction is already in progress.

