Miami opens crowdfunding campaign for indoor practice facility

A new football season brings new optimism for the Miami Hurricanes as Mark Richt begins his second season as the head coach. With fan optimism rebuilding around the program, the school is reaching out to fans to help raise funds through an online crowdfunding campaign to help construct a brand new indoor football facility.
Miami has already raised over $32 million toward a goal of $34 million to fund the Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility, so it is hoping this last effort will help push the funding over the top. The new indoor practice facility will include state-of-the-art equipment and technology to help Miami catch up with some of the top programs in the country. The new facility will also help Miami make up some ground on recruiting efforts with “private recruiting suites, customizable locker displays, and professional photo swag.”
Those who choose to donate to Miami’s crowdfunding effort can share their Twitter handle and leave a personal message if they wish. Some may laugh at Miami turning to an online campaign to help raise the funds still needed, but in today’s fundraising world everything can be done online. This is simply Miami utilizing one more resource in order to achieve a financial goal to help improve the football program.
The Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Florida Gators in Arlington this weekend in one of the more notable matchups in Week 1 action outside of Atlanta. When the two schools face off in AT&T Stadium, they will be wearing “color rush” uniforms from Nike.
Florida’s uniform will feature blue jerseys and blue pants complete with a white helmet. It’s not too out of whack from what you would expect to see from the Gators. The white helmet is a nice touch, although you still want to see Florida wearing an orange helmet and orange pants.
Michigan will look like a big mustard stain that might have you think you are watching West Virginia instead. Not pictured below is the new Jordan Trainer 2 shoe the Wolverines will be wearing for the game.
This will be the first time Michigan has worn an all-maize football uniform in program history, and with any luck it will be the last.
The pain from the tragedy in Charlottesville continues to heal weeks after a demonstration of white supremacists turned violent and deadly. The Virginia football team, along with other sports programs at the university, will reportedly pay respect to the civil unrest in the home town of the University of Virginia this season by wearing a special patch on their uniforms.
All #UVA athletic teams will wear #HoosTogether patches on their uniforms this year in response to unrest in Charlottesville this month.
An image of those patches has not surfaced as of yet, although we should catch a glimpse soon enough. Virginia is set to open the 2017 season at home this weekend in Charlottesville against William & Mary. Virginia’s first three games will be played at home this season. Virgina and William & Mary are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kick this Saturday.
Art Briles has been set on returning to coaching as soon as he could. With no doors open in the college game or the NFL, Briles is now heading north to take on a role as an offensive coordinator with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Tiger-Cats, coached by another former college coach you may be familiar with in June Jones, highlighted all of the personal highs of Briles’ coaching career at Baylor and Houston, and expectedly avoided any mention of why Briles is no longer coaching at Baylor in the press release to announce the new hire. That is because the school removed him as head coach amid a significant sexual abuse scandal running within the program with players being accused of sexual crimes and members of the football staff allegedly taking action to cover up details of the abuse. Baylor continues to recover from the stain of the scandal today.
Briles will serve as Jones’ offensive coordinator, which is the role Briles was most likely to take in order to get back in the coaching game. The hire has already been receiving negative feedback on Twitter.
"In eight seasons at Baylor, Briles’ list of accomplishments is headlined by" … you omitted the only headline that matters. Despicable.
Baylor temporarily replaced Briles as head coach with former Wake Forest head coach Jim Grobe for the 2016 season, and later went on to hire Temple head coach Matt Rhule to be the new full-time head coach starting in the 2017 season.
As far as football is concerned, though, maybe former Baylor Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has a new place to consider for a football comeback.
While most of the 2017 conference predictions and preseason polls have been out there for over a month from the media day circuit, the MAC has held off until today to reveal its preseason coaches poll. As it turns out, the coaches in the MAC have some varied opinions on how things will shake out in the MAC this football season.
Ohio and Toledo were each selected to win the MAC East and West Divisions, respectively, by the coaches of the MAC, although a few others received first-place votes in each division as well. Ohio picked up nine first-place votes in the East to pull ahead of Miami. Ohio won the division last season and hopes to clinch its first MAC championship since 1968. Ohio has never played in back-to-back MAC Championship games, so returning to the game this year would mark a first for the Bobcats.
Toledo last won the MAC in 2004 but the Rockets are widely considered a conference favorite this season. Still, the coaches in the MAC have a different take on the West Division with four other teams receiving first-place votes. Toledo still received seven first-place votes, but defending conference champion Western Michigan picked up two, and Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, and Ball State each received a first-place vote from the MAC coaches.
Here is how the MAC coaches poll looks. For reference, the preseason media poll also tabbed Ohio and Toledo, with the Rockets being named the preseason conference championship favorite. The coaches did not vote on a preseason conference champion.