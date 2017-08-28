Nike unveils “color rush” uniforms for Michigan and Florida

The Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Florida Gators in Arlington this weekend in one of the more notable matchups in Week 1 action outside of Atlanta. When the two schools face off in AT&T Stadium, they will be wearing “color rush” uniforms from Nike.

Florida’s uniform will feature blue jerseys and blue pants complete with a white helmet. It’s not too out of whack from what you would expect to see from the Gators. The white helmet is a nice touch, although you still want to see Florida wearing an orange helmet and orange pants.

Michigan will look like a big mustard stain that might have you think you are watching West Virginia instead. Not pictured below is the new Jordan Trainer 2 shoe the Wolverines will be wearing for the game.

This will be the first time Michigan has worn an all-maize football uniform in program history, and with any luck it will be the last.

