Rice football takes refuge at TCU after returning from Australia

After spending time in Australia to play a football game against Stanford, the Rice Owls are currently displaced from their home as flood waters from Hurricane Harvey continue to pose problems in and around the Houston area. Unable to return home, Rice has instead opted to accept shelter from TCU after a handful of programs extended their helping hands to a program in need.
“I want to thank the staffs at TCU, SMU, Baylor and UTEP who all reached out to offer whatever help we needed,” Rice head coach David Bailiff said in a statement. “There is a strong brotherhood in the coaching world and it is never more evident than at times like these. While we would love to be coming home today, our first responsibility is the safety of these players. We learned some lessons in 2008 about coming home too soon.”
Bailiff was referring to 2008 when Hurricane Ike hit the Houston area while the Owls were on the road to play Vanderbilt. When Rice returned home from that game, Houston was already flooded and coaches were making arrangements to host players and families in need of a place to stay, and many players struggled to even make contact with their family right away. There is no real game plan you can roll out when something like this happens to a football program, but experience in the worst conditions comes in handy in a time like this.
As far as football is concerned, it can be on the back burners entirely this week as Houston recovers from the storm. Rice is off this week, allowing the focus to solely remain on the recovery efforts in the community. Rice’s next game will be on September 9 on the road at UTEP. Rice is scheduled to play at Houston on September 16 and host FIU on September 23.
Linebacker D’Vonta Hinton is no longer on the Texas Tech roster, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media Monday.
Kingsbury declined to elaborate on the cause and nature of Hinton’s departure, perhaps a fitting ending into Hinton’s enigmatic career in Lubbock. The Texas City, Texas, native — who goes by the outstanding moniker @HitmanHinton6 on Twitter — appeared in all 13 games in 2015, collecting 53 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and two sacks.
Hinton claimed a left ankle injury on the first defensive series of the Red Raiders ’16 season but nonetheless appeared in four of Texas Tech’s first five games. He would miss the final seven games due to unspecified personal issues. His status with the team was on-again, off-again for the next year, playing most of spring ball but missing the first half of preseason camp due to “a number of things,” according to Kingsbury.
Hinton was set to backup Jordyn Brooks at middle linebacker, but freshman Riko Jeffers will now occupy that spot.
Kyle Whittingham is confused by Game of Thrones questions on Twitter
Did you watch Game of Thrones on Sunday night, or are you avoiding spoilers until you can catch it on your DVR later tonight? The hit HBO series unquestionably has a dedicated fanbase. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is not among them.
On Monday, with the start of a new season in sight this week, Whittingham was taking questions from fans in a Twitter Q&A. At times, Whittingham seemed puzzled by the questions being thrown his way, and he took the opportunity to let everyone know he was completely clueless when it came to the Game of Thrones questions.
Of course, there were questions about the team and specific players heading into the start of the new season, as well as a question about whether or not he will be keeping his beard, but when it came to
#askcoachwhitt. The night Kings dragon, was that fire or plasma or ice coming out if it's mouth?
Did Whittingham really not know what the questions were about, or did some savvy Utah staffer let him in on the joke and turn this into an opportunity to gain a little media attention over a fun Q&A to cash in on the Game of Thrones hype? Whatever the case, we can probably safely assume there are a good number of football coaches who are not spending time staying up to date on Game of Thrones. If they don’t even get enjoyment out of solar eclipses, why would they stay plugged into a show about dragons?
The Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the Florida Gators in Arlington this weekend in one of the more notable matchups in Week 1 action outside of Atlanta. When the two schools face off in AT&T Stadium, they will be wearing “color rush” uniforms from Nike.
Florida’s uniform will feature blue jerseys and blue pants complete with a white helmet. It’s not too out of whack from what you would expect to see from the Gators. The white helmet is a nice touch, although you still want to see Florida wearing an orange helmet and orange pants.
Michigan will look like a big mustard stain that might have you think you are watching West Virginia instead. Not pictured below is the new Jordan Trainer 2 shoe the Wolverines will be wearing for the game.
This will be the first time Michigan has worn an all-maize football uniform in program history, and with any luck it will be the last.
A new football season brings new optimism for the Miami Hurricanes as Mark Richt begins his second season as the head coach. With fan optimism rebuilding around the program, the school is reaching out to fans to help raise funds through an online crowdfunding campaign to help construct a brand new indoor football facility.
Miami has already raised over $32 million toward a goal of $34 million to fund the Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility, so it is hoping this last effort will help push the funding over the top. The new indoor practice facility will include state-of-the-art equipment and technology to help Miami catch up with some of the top programs in the country. The new facility will also help Miami make up some ground on recruiting efforts with “private recruiting suites, customizable locker displays, and professional photo swag.”
Those who choose to donate to Miami’s crowdfunding effort can share their Twitter handle and leave a personal message if they wish. Some may laugh at Miami turning to an online campaign to help raise the funds still needed, but in today’s fundraising world everything can be done online. This is simply Miami utilizing one more resource in order to achieve a financial goal to help improve the football program.