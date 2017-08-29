Another Wisconsin linebacker lost for season with injury

At least as far as the linebacker position goes, Wisconsin simply has no injury luck at all.

Earlier this month, starting inside linebacker Jake Cichy was lost to a season-ending ACL injury. Adding to that loss, UW confirmed over the weekend that outside linebacker Zack Baun will miss the entire 2017 season as well.

Baun had sustained a left foot injury recently which, ultimately, led to the decision to shut him down for the year.

“It really wasn’t until a couple days ago when he kind of got the final test in what he needs to do to fix that,” UW coach Paul Chryst said according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “You feel bad. He missed a lot of games last year, and I thought he was doing some really good things.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Baun played in 12 of the Badgers’ 14 games and was credited with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

With the departures of starters T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, Baun had been in line for a bigger role as the backup to new starters Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs.