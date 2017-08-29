Ex-Rutgers QB Chris Laviano leaving San Diego State for lacrosse

In late May, Chris Laviano enrolled at San Diego State after transferring from Rutgers. Three months later? He gone.
By way of the San Diego Union-Tribune, SDSU head coach Rocky Long confirmed that the graduate transfer Laviano has decided to transfer from the Aztecs. According to the coach, the quarterback who’s a native of New York is leaving to pursue a collegiate lacrosse closer to home.
From the Union-Tribune‘s report:
He came to me and said he wanted his release so he could transfer someplace to play lacrosse,” Long said. “I guess he was a good lacrosse player in high school. His lacrosse coach told him he can get him a full ride Division II scholarship tomorrow from five or six places close to home. He might even be able to get him a Division I scholarship.
“He’s kind of an expert on transferring. He told me his first class wasn’t until 7 o’clock tonight and as long as he didn’t go to class, he could transfer and be eligible. I don’t know that. I would guess he’s right because I’m sure he checked.”
Long was surprised by Laviano’s request, finding out just minutes before Monday afternoon’s practice began.
“I used to get upset with players when they would quit or decide to leave,” Long said. “I don’t anymore. It’s really common now. A lot more common than it was 20 years ago. I must be getting old because the reasons they give you are ridiculous.
In late November of last year, Laviano opted to transfer from Rutgers. Prior to that, Laviano had started 18 consecutive games for the Scarlet Knights until he was benched in October of last year.
In 2015, Laviano completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 2,247 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The completion percentage was the best for an RU player since 2008, while the yardage was good for eighth in school history.
Overall, he tossed 21 touchdowns and 15 picks during his time in Piscataway.
At SDSU, Laviano had been expected to compete with the incumbent Christian Chapman for the starting job. Chapman, who missed spring practice this year as he recovered surgery on his thumb he underwent this offseason, will remain the starter, with sophomore Ryan Agnew serving as the backup.