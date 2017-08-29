Getty Images

Four-star 2016 LB Chauncey Manac transferring from Georgia

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Chauncey Manac came to Georgia as a highly-touted recruit.  He’ll now leave the Bulldogs after barely making a dent.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Manac had decided to leave Kirby Smart‘s second-year football program.  The Atlanta Journal-Constitution subsequently confirmed through the linebacker’s aunt that the plan is for Manac to transfer to Garden City Community College in Kansas.

The recruiting website added that Manac will be enrolling at the junior college “later today and could suit up for the Broncbusters as soon as this weekend.”

“From there I don’t now,” the aunt, Beth Leviton, told the Journal-Constitution. “Right now we have nothing against Georgia. We love them. They’ve taken care of him. And nothing but the best. But he’s wanting to play.

A four-star member of Smart’s first recruiting class, Manac was rated as the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Georgia.  Only one defensive member of that class, tackle Julian Rochester, was rated higher than Manac.

As a true freshman last season, Manac took a redshirt.

Houston-UTSA canceled due to Hurricane Harvey

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
All Houston athletics events have been canceled for this upcoming weekend, the Cougars announced Tuesday, which includes UH’s scheduled football opener at UTSA on Saturday.

The Houston-UTSA game was scheduled to be played in San Antonio. While the game could have logistically been played — there has been no reported damage to San Antonio’s Alamodome — it is certainly understandable why the Coogs opted to focus on more pressing matters as the city of Houston deals with the aftermath of a once-every-500 years flooding event.

“Everyone in our university community, including our student-athletes, coaches and their staff, has been impacted by this incredible storm. This is a time for all of us to focus on the wellbeing of our families and neighbors and the recovery of the Houston area,” UH president Renu Khator said in a statement. “We’ll be excited to resume athletic competition, but right now our student-athletes are anxious to contribute to getting the city we love so much back on its feet again.”

“As families across Southeast and South Central Texas struggle with the catastrophic flooding and impact of the storm, our focus must be on how we all can help,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “In lieu of this weekend’s game, I urge Roadrunners, the San Antonio community and all Texans to support recovery efforts in Houston and across the region, including donating to disaster relief efforts.”

With the cancellation, Houston will now open its season at Arizona on Sept. 9. (Rice is also on the road on Sept. 9, meaning both the Coogs’ and the Owls’ first home games will come, fittingly, against each other on Sept. 16.) UTSA will now open Sept. 9 at Baylor.

The announcement stated that the two sides will attempt to reschedule the game, but the teams do not share a bye week. Houston is off on the weekend of Nov. 11, when UTSA plays a conference game against UAB. UTSA is off for the weekend of Sept. 30, when Houston plays an AAC game at Temple. Our Kevin McGuire notes that UTSA and UAB also share bye weeks, so it would technically be possible to play UTSA-UAB on Sept. 30 and move Houston-UTSA to the Coogs’ scheduled off week of Nov. 11, but the Alamodome is occupied that weekend by San Antonio’s annual Fall Home & Garden Show, which means such a reschedule would require finding a new stadium and asking three teams to give up their off weeks in an effort to get a non-conference game played.

This would leave only the weekend of Dec. 2 as open for both teams, assuming neither reaches their respective conference championship games.

FOX officially adds Les Miles as college football analyst

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT
College football fans can rest easy; you’ll officially get your fill of the Mad Hatter this fall.

Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that Les Miles has been hired by the network as a college football analyst.  You’ll have to wait a bit for Miles’ in-game pearls of wisdom, however, as his first game won’t come until Week 3, a matchup between Northern Illinois and Nebraska in Lincoln.  Interestingly, one of Miles’ sons, Ben, is a true freshman fullback for the Cornhuskers.

The hiring comes nearly a month after Miles indicated that, following an audition with FOX, he wouldn’t be doing television this year.  Miles reversed course nearly two weeks later, stating that he’s “going to be in media and in a number of different places” for the college football season this fall.

One other different place for Miles is the SEC Network as the former LSU head coach will serve as a guest analyst for their pregame show, SEC Nation, ahead of the Florida-Michigan opener in Arlington.

In addition to Miles’ hiring, FOX also confirmed the hiring of former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell as college football analysts.  Kanell was a part of ESPN’s latest purge of talent this past April.

Ex-Rutgers QB Chris Laviano leaving San Diego State for lacrosse

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
In late May, Chris Laviano enrolled at San Diego State after transferring from Rutgers.  Three months later?  He gone.

By way of the San Diego Union-Tribune, SDSU head coach Rocky Long confirmed that the graduate transfer Laviano has decided to transfer from the Aztecs.  According to the coach, the quarterback who’s a native of New York is leaving to pursue a collegiate lacrosse closer to home.

From the Union-Tribune‘s report:

He came to me and said he wanted his release so he could transfer someplace to play lacrosse,” Long said. “I guess he was a good lacrosse player in high school. His lacrosse coach told him he can get him a full ride Division II scholarship tomorrow from five or six places close to home. He might even be able to get him a Division I scholarship.

“He’s kind of an expert on transferring. He told me his first class wasn’t until 7 o’clock tonight and as long as he didn’t go to class, he could transfer and be eligible. I don’t know that. I would guess he’s right because I’m sure he checked.”

Long was surprised by Laviano’s request, finding out just minutes before Monday afternoon’s practice began.

“I used to get upset with players when they would quit or decide to leave,” Long said. “I don’t anymore. It’s really common now. A lot more common than it was 20 years ago. I must be getting old because the reasons they give you are ridiculous.

In late November of last year, Laviano opted to transfer from Rutgers.  Prior to that, Laviano had started 18 consecutive games for the Scarlet Knights until he was benched in October of last year.

In 2015, Laviano completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 2,247 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The completion percentage was the best for an RU player since 2008, while the yardage was good for eighth in school history.

Overall, he tossed 21 touchdowns and 15 picks during his time in Piscataway.

At SDSU, Laviano had been expected to compete with the incumbent Christian Chapman for the starting job.  Chapman, who missed spring practice this year as he recovered surgery on his thumb he underwent this offseason, will remain the starter, with sophomore Ryan Agnew serving as the backup.

Miami lineman on leave of absence re-enrolled in classes, still won’t play in 2017

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT
The saga that is Gerald Willis has taken yet another twist.

According to Peter Ariz of the Miami Herald, Willis is back enrolled in classes at Miami. Back in July, the football program announced that the defensive lineman would be taking a leave of absence and would not be playing for the football Hurricanes in 2017.

While Willis is back in classes, Ariz has further confirmed that the lineman will, still, not be a playing member of the ‘Canes this season. Willis, who would be eligible for the 2018 NFL draft if he so desires, “could have the option of rejoining the team in January with one more year of eligibility,” per Aziz.

This development is the latest in a series of them involving the talented lineman.

A transfer from Florida, Willis was forced to sit out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.  He was also suspended by The U for the 2016 opener for violating unspecified team rules.

Willis left the Gators in January of 2015; a month later, he landed with the Hurricanes.  He subsequently claimed he was actually dismissed by UF head coach Jim McElwain and was seeking what was described as a “run-off waiver” that would’ve given him immediate eligibility; that waiver was denied.

Willis was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country.  He played in five games as a true freshman that season.  Willis’ stay at UF was a brief one as, a couple of months after a verbal disagreement over a pair of cleats escalated into a physical altercation with a teammate, it was announced that Willis was leaving the program.

Last season, Willis played in nine games for the ‘Canes.  He was credited with 19 tackles, 13 of which were solo, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.