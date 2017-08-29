Getty Images

FOX officially adds Les Miles as college football analyst

Aug 29, 2017
College football fans can rest easy; you’ll officially get your fill of the Mad Hatter this fall.

Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that Les Miles has been hired by the network as a college football analyst.  You’ll have to wait a bit for Miles’ in-game pearls of wisdom, however, as his first game won’t come until Week 3, a matchup between Northern Illinois and Nebraska in Lincoln.  Interestingly, one of Miles’ sons, Ben, is a true freshman fullback for the Cornhuskers.

The hiring comes nearly a month after Miles indicated that, following an audition with FOX, he wouldn’t be doing television this year.  Miles reversed course nearly two weeks later, stating that he’s “going to be in media and in a number of different places” for the college football season this fall.

One other different place for Miles is the SEC Network as the former LSU head coach will serve as a guest analyst for their pregame show, SEC Nation, ahead of the Florida-Michigan opener in Arlington.

In addition to Miles’ hiring, FOX also confirmed the hiring of former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell as college football analysts.  Kanell was a part of ESPN’s latest purge of talent this past April.

Ex-Rutgers QB Chris Laviano leaving San Diego State for lacrosse

Aug 29, 2017
In late May, Chris Laviano enrolled at San Diego State after transferring from Rutgers.  Three months later?  He gone.

By way of the San Diego Union-Tribune, SDSU head coach Rocky Long confirmed that the graduate transfer Laviano has decided to transfer from the Aztecs.  According to the coach, the quarterback who’s a native of New York is leaving to pursue a collegiate lacrosse closer to home.

From the Union-Tribune‘s report:

He came to me and said he wanted his release so he could transfer someplace to play lacrosse,” Long said. “I guess he was a good lacrosse player in high school. His lacrosse coach told him he can get him a full ride Division II scholarship tomorrow from five or six places close to home. He might even be able to get him a Division I scholarship.

“He’s kind of an expert on transferring. He told me his first class wasn’t until 7 o’clock tonight and as long as he didn’t go to class, he could transfer and be eligible. I don’t know that. I would guess he’s right because I’m sure he checked.”

Long was surprised by Laviano’s request, finding out just minutes before Monday afternoon’s practice began.

“I used to get upset with players when they would quit or decide to leave,” Long said. “I don’t anymore. It’s really common now. A lot more common than it was 20 years ago. I must be getting old because the reasons they give you are ridiculous.

In late November of last year, Laviano opted to transfer from Rutgers.  Prior to that, Laviano had started 18 consecutive games for the Scarlet Knights until he was benched in October of last year.

In 2015, Laviano completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 2,247 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The completion percentage was the best for an RU player since 2008, while the yardage was good for eighth in school history.

Overall, he tossed 21 touchdowns and 15 picks during his time in Piscataway.

At SDSU, Laviano had been expected to compete with the incumbent Christian Chapman for the starting job.  Chapman, who missed spring practice this year as he recovered surgery on his thumb he underwent this offseason, will remain the starter, with sophomore Ryan Agnew serving as the backup.

Miami lineman on leave of absence re-enrolled in classes, still won’t play in 2017

Aug 29, 2017
The saga that is Gerald Willis has taken yet another twist.

According to Peter Ariz of the Miami Herald, Willis is back enrolled in classes at Miami. Back in July, the football program announced that the defensive lineman would be taking a leave of absence and would not be playing for the football Hurricanes in 2017.

While Willis is back in classes, Ariz has further confirmed that the lineman will, still, not be a playing member of the ‘Canes this season. Willis, who would be eligible for the 2018 NFL draft if he so desires, “could have the option of rejoining the team in January with one more year of eligibility,” per Aziz.

This development is the latest in a series of them involving the talented lineman.

A transfer from Florida, Willis was forced to sit out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.  He was also suspended by The U for the 2016 opener for violating unspecified team rules.

Willis left the Gators in January of 2015; a month later, he landed with the Hurricanes.  He subsequently claimed he was actually dismissed by UF head coach Jim McElwain and was seeking what was described as a “run-off waiver” that would’ve given him immediate eligibility; that waiver was denied.

Willis was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country.  He played in five games as a true freshman that season.  Willis’ stay at UF was a brief one as, a couple of months after a verbal disagreement over a pair of cleats escalated into a physical altercation with a teammate, it was announced that Willis was leaving the program.

Last season, Willis played in nine games for the ‘Canes.  He was credited with 19 tackles, 13 of which were solo, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.

Nick Saban: only thing player injured in shooting guilty of is ‘being out late’

Aug 29, 2017
4 Comments

Whether Alabama has one of its projected starting defensive linemen for its huge opener this weekend remains up in the air.

Over the weekend, Raekwon Davis was hit in his right leg by a stray bullet outside of a bar in Tuscaloosa. It’s believed that McMillan wasn’t specifically targeted, although he was reportedly uncooperative with investigators looking into the shooting.

As for his health, the unspecified injury or injuries Davis received as a result of the shooting were described as minor. As for the defensive lineman’s availability for the opener against Florida State in Atlanta Saturday night, any decision will be made by the football program’s medical personnel.

“He is released from the hospital. He’s here, he’s getting treatment. He’ll be day-to-day,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. “We’re still gathering information, and what his status is moving forward will be a medical decision, not something we can really comment on here right now.”

Saban said the football program is “still gathering information” on the incident,” and added that, when it comes to speculation that something untoward may have been going on because of the time of the shooting; location outside of a bar where there had been multiple shootings and a homicide in recent years; and Davis being uncooperative with authorities, “[i]t doesn’t seem like our players were guilty of anything, other than being out late, which doesn’t make me happy.”

“But it is what it is,” the coach said.

From an ABC affiliate in the state, quoting the owner of the bar on how Davis may have suffered what has apparently been rumored to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound:

Dionne Murrell, who bought Bar 17 this year, said 300 people showed up to her establishment Saturday night to watch a fight on the bar’s television screens.
18 security guards looked on. The crowd left and Murrell closed up shop one hour early at 1 a.m. That’s when she spotted police in the empty parking lot.

“Is everything okay?,” Murrell said she asked police. “He said yeah we just got a call about a random shooting. So I started looking around and was thinking since nobody is here it couldn’t have happened here.”

Investigators found shell casings but the victim did not cooperate with investigators. Murrell believes there’s more to the story.

“That’s the rumor going around that he shot himself. That he was shooting in the air and he shot himself,” Bar 17’s owner told ABC 33/40 News.

According to Murrell, police have not contacted her about the investigation.

For his part, Saban doubled down on his displeasure that one of his players got himself into such a situation — and that teammates/team leaders didn’t intercede to prevent it.

“Nothing good ever happens after midnight. Nothing good ever happens after three drinks,” Saban said. “I’m always concerned about our players being out, where they’re out, who they’re with, who’s the alpha dog that provides the leadership to not get out of that situation somewhere earlier in the evening where it would have never happened.

“I’m always concerned about players’ safety. I’m very concerned about this player’s safety. I’m very concerned about this player’s well-being and getting healthy in the future. But if they had followed my advice, they wouldn’t have been there.”

After playing in seven games as a true freshman last season (four tackles, one sack), Davis was a projected starter for the Tide during summer camp. Davis was a four-star member of UA’s 2016 recruiting class.

Suspended Baylor DB transfers to Div. II school in Texas

Aug 29, 2017
Not surprisingly, Travon Blanchard is no longer a member of the Baylor football program. In fact, the only surprise is that it was Blanchard who seemingly took himself off the team.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Blanchard announced that not only has he decided to transfer from BU, but that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Texas A&M-Commerce. The defensive back will be joining the Lions as a walk-on.

As the lower-level A&M plays in Div. II, Blanchard will be eligible immediately.

Blanchard was suspended back in February after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case. In the middle of last month, Blanchard was arrested on family violence charges in connection with that incident.

“We welcome Travon Blanchard to our Lion Athletics family,” a school spokesperson told ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach in a statement. “As with any transfer, we thoroughly investigate circumstances and communicate with a wide net. We are confident that Travon walking on to our program this season is a positive step for both him and our program.”

Blanchard started 23 games for the Bears the past two seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors each year.