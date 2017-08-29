Injury won’t hamstring starting corner Antoine Winfield in Minnesota’s opener

At least when it comes to Minnesota, there’s actually some positive news on the injury front for a Power Five team.

Nearly three weeks ago, Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered an injury to his hamstring that was described at the time as a “tweak.” The injury ultimately forced the sophomore cornerback to either miss or be limited for the remainder of summer camp.

With the opener against Buffalo just a couple of days away, though, P.J. Fleck confirmed in a radio interview over the weekend that the starting corner will indeed be good to go against the MAC school.

“He’s a phenomenal player,’’ the first-year Gophers head coach said of the sophomore according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We’ll continue to watch him.”

Winfield, the son of former Ohio State and NFL star Antoine Winfield Sr., started nine of the 12 games in which he played as a true freshman last season.