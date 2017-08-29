Injury won’t hamstring starting corner Antoine Winfield in Minnesota’s opener

At least when it comes to Minnesota, there’s actually some positive news on the injury front for a Power Five team.
Nearly three weeks ago, Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered an injury to his hamstring that was described at the time as a “tweak.” The injury ultimately forced the sophomore cornerback to either miss or be limited for the remainder of summer camp.
With the opener against Buffalo just a couple of days away, though, P.J. Fleck confirmed in a radio interview over the weekend that the starting corner will indeed be good to go against the MAC school.
“He’s a phenomenal player,’’ the first-year Gophers head coach said of the sophomore according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We’ll continue to watch him.”
Winfield, the son of former Ohio State and NFL star Antoine Winfield Sr., started nine of the 12 games in which he played as a true freshman last season.
At least as far as the linebacker position goes, Wisconsin simply has no injury luck at all.
Earlier this month, starting inside linebacker Jake Cichy was lost to a season-ending ACL injury. Adding to that loss, UW confirmed over the weekend that outside linebacker Zack Baun will miss the entire 2017 season as well.
Baun had sustained a left foot injury recently which, ultimately, led to the decision to shut him down for the year.
“It really wasn’t until a couple days ago when he kind of got the final test in what he needs to do to fix that,” UW coach Paul Chryst said according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “You feel bad. He missed a lot of games last year, and I thought he was doing some really good things.”
As a redshirt freshman last season, Baun played in 12 of the Badgers’ 14 games and was credited with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
With the departures of starters T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, Baun had been in line for a bigger role as the backup to new starters Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs.
For once, there’s some positive news coming out of Baylor.
As Hurricane Harvey and his after-effects continue to wreak historic havoc in the state of Texas, the BYU-LSU game Saturday scheduled for flood-ravaged Houston has already been moved to New Orleans. Not long after, it was also announced that the Richmond-Sam Houston State opener originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, has been moved to McLane Stadium in Waco.
The FCS game will be played this coming Friday night, approximately 140 miles northwest of the Sam Houston campus.
“We are honored Sam Houston State and Richmond will play in McLane Stadium,” BU athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “This is a small gesture to hopefully provide some relief in an incredibly difficult time, and to assist two of the nation’s premier FCS programs. We will do everything possible to provide the student-athletes, coaches and their fans a first-class experience. …
“We remain committed to serving as a resource for additional programs as they deal with the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. We will continue to pray for those affected by the storm, along with the first responders and civilians who are selflessly working to assist those in need.”
Kudos to Baylor University for stepping up and helping out in such a tangible way.
You could see and smell this outcome coming a mile — or kilometre — away regardless of what side of the border you were on.
Monday morning, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced that it had hired disgraced former Baylor head football coach Art Briles as the CFL team’s “Assistant Head Coach Offence.” The reaction to the hiring of the coach who oversaw a BU football program rocked by a widespread sexual assault scandal was immediate and swift, with even one of the team’s sponsors publicly and very emphatically denouncing the move.
“We strongly condemn and urge the team’s management and ownership to immediately sever any ties they may have,” Barry’s Jewelers said in a statement on a hiring that was announced on the same day a women’s football clinic was scheduled to be hosted by the pro team. “Mr. Briles may or may not have a valid coaching track record, but to choose the chance of winning football over the importance of values goes beyond our core values and is absolutely not acceptable.”
Not long after that company released its statement, the league and the team released a joint statement announcing that Briles is once again no longer employed.
Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.
Good for them. Finally, and after a bit of a public push, common sense prevailed. And that’s about all that needs to be said about that.
The list of those unavailable for Florida’s 2017 opener has grown.
James Robinson, along with another teammate, was cited for marijuana possession earlier this month at an on-campus residence. Monday, a somewhat-perturbed Jim McElwain confirmed that the wide receiver will not play this weekend against Michigan.
“Thought it was perfectly obvious,” the head coach said when asked about Robinson’s status for the opener. “Of course not. Come on.”
McElwain’s incredulous response seemingly stems from the fact that this was Robinson’s second brush with the law involving weed this year.
Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent the Gators from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.
Earlier this month, he was finally cleared academically and enrolled at the university.
As for the teammate cited along with Robinson, Ventrell Miller, the true freshman linebacker is one of seven Gator football players suspended for the opener against Michigan.