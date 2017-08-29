Getty Images

LOOK: Texas A&M to wear Hurricane Harvey helmet sticker

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT
The devastating hurricane that slammed into the state of Texas and continues to wreak havoc is on the mind of nearly every American, especially those in the area.

The latest example is Texas A&M, which announced Tuesday that it will wear Hurricane Harvey stickers on their helmets for the 2017 opener against UCLA Sunday in the Rose Bowl.  According to the school, more than half of the players on its roster were directly affected by the hurricane.

“It’s really a tough time,” Aggie head football coach Kevin Sumlin said in quotes distributed by the school. “Now that the pictures and the videos are coming out, I think the rest of the world understands what people in this region have known for the last three days. It’s something that hits home with us with the number of players from the Gulf Coast area, and from Houston in particular, on our team. It’s a tough time for the people of Houston and the Gulf Coast, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

“The thought process behind the decal was to symbolize and acknowledge what happened, as well as what we’re feeling in three images combined — the universal hurricane symbol, the outline of the State of Texas, and a heart,” assistant athletics director for equipment and apparel Matt Watson said in a statement. “The heart is almost centered over Bryan/College Station and positioned to cover the majority of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey. It is intended to show that Texas shares one heartbeat and those affected are in our hearts and that they are not alone.”

In addition to the sticker, the university offered up a tangible way to help those who have been impacted by the 500-year weather event.  From the program’s release:

Sumlin used his platform in front of the assembled media at his weekly football press conference to encourage people to support the American Red Cross http://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey. Another way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey is through http://bthoharvey.org/, which is a student-led effort that has the cooperation of over 150 Texas A&M student organizations. Their efforts include plans to raise money, relief items and to host a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross.

Baylor suspends pair of senior starters ahead of opener vs. Liberty

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT
As Baylor gets set to kick off its first season under Matt Rhule, and put its recent scandal-plagued past in the rearview, the first-year Bears head coach is bringing his own brand of discipline to Waco.

A pair of senior starters, safety Taion Sells and left tackle Mo Porter, have been suspended by Rhule. Sells has been suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season, while Porter will miss the first half of the opener against Liberty.

In addition to the opener, Porter will miss the following Saturday’s game against UT-San Antonio as well as the Week 3 road trip to Duke. He’ll be eligible to return for the Big 12 opener against Oklahoma.

Rhule declined to say specifically why the two were suspended, saying only that there were two, unrelated incidents over the summer that triggered the punitive measures.

Last season, Sells started four of the 13 games in which he played. Porter played in all 13 games as a backup lineman.

Earlier this week, suspended defensive back Travon Blanchard confirmed that he would be transferring to a Div. II program in Texas. Blanchard, who was suspended in February after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case and was later arrested on family violence charges in connection with that incident, started 23 games for the Bears the past two seasons.

Stetson LB Nick Blakely passes away following workout

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT
Stetson linebacker Nick Blakely passed away Monday, the program has announced.

Blakely, 19, died following what program officials called a “light workout.” From the Orlando Sentinel:

Stetson athletics director Jeff Altier said athletic trainers pulled Blakely out of a light workout when the football player said he did not feel well and complained of feeling light headed. The trainers watched Blakely for “30 to 40 minutes” when he started to show signs of recovery. Altier said Blakely then passed out. The athletic trainers performed CPR and used an AED until an ambulance arrived six minutes later.

Blakely was taken by ambulance to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he was pronounced dead.

“The effort to save Nick was nothing less than heroic,” head coach Roger Hughes told the paper Tuesday.

The workout came after the team had a day off, and was conducted with “limited heat and light conduct.” Cause of death has not been determined.

A redshirt freshman from Lawrenceville, Ga., Blakely majored in accounting and switched to linebacker as a Hatter after playing running back and safety in high school.

Texas State-Houston Baptist to be played as scheduled Saturday night

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT
Hurricane Harvey has jostled the plans for a number of college football teams across southeast Texas, but Texas State announced Tuesday its opener against Houston Baptist will be played as scheduled on Saturday night. The Bobcats and Huskies will meet at 6 p.m. local time and broadcast on WatchESPN.

“First of all, I want to say that our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Texas State AD Larry Teis said in a statement. “We encourage our fans to support relief efforts for the victims. We have reached out to HBU’s Athletics staff and both schools agreed to play the game at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.”

Texas State’s home of San Marcos, located roughly equidistant between Austin and San Antonio, has experienced heavy rainfall but avoided the flooding that has so devastated the coastal areas of Texas.

Texas State cancelled classes and university events last weekend, and some areas on campus did experience minor flooding. Some 500 San Marcos residents experienced power outages as well, according to the University Star.

“At this time, while our prayers are with all those affected by this storm, we believe we will be able to get to San Marcos in time for kickoff on Saturday,” HBU AD Steve Moniaci said. “We are all going to be thinking about those we know who have been so heavily affected by the overwhelming devastation we have all seen, but the game itself will hopefully be a good diversion to what many of our families here in Houston and throughout south Texas are experiencing.”

Houston Baptist launched its football program in 2013 and has competed in the Southland Conference of FCS since 2014. The Huskies are 11-29 all-time, and the Texas State match will represent HBU’s second game against an FBS opponent (their first was a 42-10 loss to UTEP last November.) Texas State is looking to improve upon a 2-10 mark in its second season under head coach Everett Withers.

As for other Houston and southeast Texas-area games: Houston-UTSA has been canceled; Prairie View A&M-Texas Southern has been postponed; No. 13 LSU-BYU has been moved from Houston to New Orleans; and Sam Houston State’s home date with Richmond has been moved to Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Friday night. No. 23 Texas will host Maryland at 11 a.m. local time Saturday as scheduled; Lamar will visit North Texas as scheduled Saturday evening; and Texas A&M is on the road at UCLA on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Rice is off this weekend.

Houston-UTSA canceled due to Hurricane Harvey

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
All Houston athletics events have been canceled for this upcoming weekend, the Cougars announced Tuesday, which includes UH’s scheduled football opener at UTSA on Saturday.

The Houston-UTSA game was scheduled to be played in San Antonio. While the game could have logistically been played — there has been no reported damage to San Antonio’s Alamodome — it is certainly understandable why the Coogs opted to focus on more pressing matters as the city of Houston deals with the aftermath of a once-every-500 years flooding event.

“Everyone in our university community, including our student-athletes, coaches and their staff, has been impacted by this incredible storm. This is a time for all of us to focus on the wellbeing of our families and neighbors and the recovery of the Houston area,” UH president Renu Khator said in a statement. “We’ll be excited to resume athletic competition, but right now our student-athletes are anxious to contribute to getting the city we love so much back on its feet again.”

“As families across Southeast and South Central Texas struggle with the catastrophic flooding and impact of the storm, our focus must be on how we all can help,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “In lieu of this weekend’s game, I urge Roadrunners, the San Antonio community and all Texans to support recovery efforts in Houston and across the region, including donating to disaster relief efforts.”

With the cancellation, Houston will now open its season at Arizona on Sept. 9. (Rice is also on the road on Sept. 9, meaning both the Coogs’ and the Owls’ first home games will come, fittingly, against each other on Sept. 16.) UTSA will now open Sept. 9 at Baylor.

The announcement stated that the two sides will attempt to reschedule the game, but the teams do not share a bye week. Houston is off on the weekend of Nov. 11, when UTSA plays a conference game against UAB. UTSA is off for the weekend of Sept. 30, when Houston plays an AAC game at Temple. Our Kevin McGuire notes that UTSA and UAB also share bye weeks, so it would technically be possible to play UTSA-UAB on Sept. 30 and move Houston-UTSA to the Coogs’ scheduled off week of Nov. 11, but the Alamodome is occupied that weekend by San Antonio’s annual Fall Home & Garden Show, which means such a reschedule would require finding a new stadium and asking three teams to give up their off weeks in an effort to get a non-conference game played.

This would leave only the weekend of Dec. 2 as open for both teams, assuming neither reaches their respective conference championship games.