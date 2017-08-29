Miami lineman on leave of absence re-enrolled in classes, still won’t play in 2017

The saga that is Gerald Willis has taken yet another twist.
According to Peter Ariz of the Miami Herald, Willis is back enrolled in classes at Miami. Back in July, the football program announced that the defensive lineman would be taking a leave of absence and would not be playing for the football Hurricanes in 2017.
While Willis is back in classes, Ariz has further confirmed that the lineman will, still, not be a playing member of the ‘Canes this season. Willis, who would be eligible for the 2018 NFL draft if he so desires, “could have the option of rejoining the team in January with one more year of eligibility,” per Aziz.
This development is the latest in a series of them involving the talented lineman.
A transfer from Florida, Willis was forced to sit out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws. He was also suspended by The U for the 2016 opener for violating unspecified team rules.
Willis left the Gators in January of 2015; a month later, he landed with the Hurricanes. He subsequently claimed he was actually dismissed by UF head coach Jim McElwain and was seeking what was described as a “run-off waiver” that would’ve given him immediate eligibility; that waiver was denied.
Willis was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the country. He played in five games as a true freshman that season. Willis’ stay at UF was a brief one as, a couple of months after a verbal disagreement over a pair of cleats escalated into a physical altercation with a teammate, it was announced that Willis was leaving the program.
Last season, Willis played in nine games for the ‘Canes. He was credited with 19 tackles, 13 of which were solo, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss.