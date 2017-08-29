Stetson Athletics

Stetson LB Nick Blakely passes away following workout

By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stetson linebacker Nick Blakely passed away Monday, the program has announced.

Blakely, 19, died following what program officials called a “light workout.” From the Orlando Sentinel:

Stetson athletics director Jeff Altier said athletic trainers pulled Blakely out of a light workout when the football player said he did not feel well and complained of feeling light headed. The trainers watched Blakely for “30 to 40 minutes” when he started to show signs of recovery. Altier said Blakely then passed out. The athletic trainers performed CPR and used an AED until an ambulance arrived six minutes later.

Blakely was taken by ambulance to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he was pronounced dead.

“The effort to save Nick was nothing less than heroic,” head coach Roger Hughes told the paper Tuesday.

The workout came after the team had a day off, and was conducted with “limited heat and light conduct.” Cause of death has not been determined.

A redshirt freshman from Lawrenceville, Ga., Blakely majored in accounting and switched to linebacker as a Hatter after playing running back and safety in high school.

Texas State-Houston Baptist to be played as scheduled Saturday night

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hurricane Harvey has jostled the plans for a number of college football teams across southeast Texas, but Texas State announced Tuesday its opener against Houston Baptist will be played as scheduled on Saturday night. The Bobcats and Huskies will meet at 6 p.m. local time and broadcast on WatchESPN.

“First of all, I want to say that our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by Hurricane Harvey,” Texas State AD Larry Teis said in a statement. “We encourage our fans to support relief efforts for the victims. We have reached out to HBU’s Athletics staff and both schools agreed to play the game at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.”

Texas State’s home of San Marcos, located roughly equidistant between Austin and San Antonio, has experienced heavy rainfall but avoided the flooding that has so devastated the coastal areas of Texas.

Texas State cancelled classes and university events last weekend, and some areas on campus did experience minor flooding. Some 500 San Marcos residents experienced power outages as well, according to the University Star.

“At this time, while our prayers are with all those affected by this storm, we believe we will be able to get to San Marcos in time for kickoff on Saturday,” HBU AD Steve Moniaci said. “We are all going to be thinking about those we know who have been so heavily affected by the overwhelming devastation we have all seen, but the game itself will hopefully be a good diversion to what many of our families here in Houston and throughout south Texas are experiencing.”

Houston Baptist launched its football program in 2013 and has competed in the Southland Conference of FCS since 2014. The Huskies are 11-29 all-time, and the Texas State match will represent HBU’s second game against an FBS opponent (their first was a 42-10 loss to UTEP last November.) Texas State is looking to improve upon a 2-10 mark in its second season under head coach Everett Withers.

As for other Houston and southeast Texas-area games: Houston-UTSA has been canceled; Prairie View A&M-Texas Southern has been postponed; No. 13 LSU-BYU has been moved from Houston to New Orleans; and Sam Houston State’s home date with Richmond has been moved to Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Friday night. No. 23 Texas will host Maryland at 11 a.m. local time Saturday as scheduled; Lamar will visit North Texas as scheduled Saturday evening; and Texas A&M is on the road at UCLA on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Rice is off this weekend.

Houston-UTSA canceled due to Hurricane Harvey

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All Houston athletics events have been canceled for this upcoming weekend, the Cougars announced Tuesday, which includes UH’s scheduled football opener at UTSA on Saturday.

The Houston-UTSA game was scheduled to be played in San Antonio. While the game could have logistically been played — there has been no reported damage to San Antonio’s Alamodome — it is certainly understandable why the Coogs opted to focus on more pressing matters as the city of Houston deals with the aftermath of a once-every-500 years flooding event.

“Everyone in our university community, including our student-athletes, coaches and their staff, has been impacted by this incredible storm. This is a time for all of us to focus on the wellbeing of our families and neighbors and the recovery of the Houston area,” UH president Renu Khator said in a statement. “We’ll be excited to resume athletic competition, but right now our student-athletes are anxious to contribute to getting the city we love so much back on its feet again.”

“As families across Southeast and South Central Texas struggle with the catastrophic flooding and impact of the storm, our focus must be on how we all can help,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “In lieu of this weekend’s game, I urge Roadrunners, the San Antonio community and all Texans to support recovery efforts in Houston and across the region, including donating to disaster relief efforts.”

With the cancellation, Houston will now open its season at Arizona on Sept. 9. (Rice is also on the road on Sept. 9, meaning both the Coogs’ and the Owls’ first home games will come, fittingly, against each other on Sept. 16.) UTSA will now open Sept. 9 at Baylor.

The announcement stated that the two sides will attempt to reschedule the game, but the teams do not share a bye week. Houston is off on the weekend of Nov. 11, when UTSA plays a conference game against UAB. UTSA is off for the weekend of Sept. 30, when Houston plays an AAC game at Temple. Our Kevin McGuire notes that UTSA and UAB also share bye weeks, so it would technically be possible to play UTSA-UAB on Sept. 30 and move Houston-UTSA to the Coogs’ scheduled off week of Nov. 11, but the Alamodome is occupied that weekend by San Antonio’s annual Fall Home & Garden Show, which means such a reschedule would require finding a new stadium and asking three teams to give up their off weeks in an effort to get a non-conference game played.

This would leave only the weekend of Dec. 2 as open for both teams, assuming neither reaches their respective conference championship games.

Four-star 2016 LB Chauncey Manac transferring from Georgia

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chauncey Manac came to Georgia as a highly-touted recruit.  He’ll now leave the Bulldogs after barely making a dent.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Manac had decided to leave Kirby Smart‘s second-year football program.  The Atlanta Journal-Constitution subsequently confirmed through the linebacker’s aunt that the plan is for Manac to transfer to Garden City Community College in Kansas.

The recruiting website added that Manac will be enrolling at the junior college “later today and could suit up for the Broncbusters as soon as this weekend.”

“From there I don’t now,” the aunt, Beth Leviton, told the Journal-Constitution. “Right now we have nothing against Georgia. We love them. They’ve taken care of him. And nothing but the best. But he’s wanting to play.

A four-star member of Smart’s first recruiting class, Manac was rated as the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 14 player at any position in the state of Georgia.  Only one defensive member of that class, tackle Julian Rochester, was rated higher than Manac.

As a true freshman last season, Manac took a redshirt.

FOX officially adds Les Miles as college football analyst

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT
3 Comments

College football fans can rest easy; you’ll officially get your fill of the Mad Hatter this fall.

Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that Les Miles has been hired by the network as a college football analyst.  You’ll have to wait a bit for Miles’ in-game pearls of wisdom, however, as his first game won’t come until Week 3, a matchup between Northern Illinois and Nebraska in Lincoln.  Interestingly, one of Miles’ sons, Ben, is a true freshman fullback for the Cornhuskers.

The hiring comes nearly a month after Miles indicated that, following an audition with FOX, he wouldn’t be doing television this year.  Miles reversed course nearly two weeks later, stating that he’s “going to be in media and in a number of different places” for the college football season this fall.

One other different place for Miles is the SEC Network as the former LSU head coach will serve as a guest analyst for their pregame show, SEC Nation, ahead of the Florida-Michigan opener in Arlington.

In addition to Miles’ hiring, FOX also confirmed the hiring of former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell as college football analysts.  Kanell was a part of ESPN’s latest purge of talent this past April.