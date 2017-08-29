Getty Images

Suspended Baylor DB transfers to Div. II school in Texas

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 8:08 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, Travon Blanchard is no longer a member of the Baylor football program. In fact, the only surprise is that it was Blanchard who seemingly took himself off the team.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Blanchard announced that not only has he decided to transfer from BU, but that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Texas A&M-Commerce. The defensive back will be joining the Lions as a walk-on.

As the lower-level A&M plays in Div. II, Blanchard will be eligible immediately.

Blanchard was suspended back in February after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence case. In the middle of last month, Blanchard was arrested on family violence charges in connection with that incident.

“We welcome Travon Blanchard to our Lion Athletics family,” a school spokesperson told ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach in a statement. “As with any transfer, we thoroughly investigate circumstances and communicate with a wide net. We are confident that Travon walking on to our program this season is a positive step for both him and our program.”

Blanchard started 23 games for the Bears the past two seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors each year.

Nick Saban: only thing player injured in shooting guilty of is ‘being out late’

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
Whether Alabama has one of its projected starting defensive linemen for its huge opener this weekend remains up in the air.

Over the weekend, Raekwon Davis was hit in his right leg by a stray bullet outside of a bar in Tuscaloosa. It’s believed that McMillan wasn’t specifically targeted, although he was reportedly uncooperative with investigators looking into the shooting.

As for his health, the unspecified injury or injuries Davis received as a result of the shooting were described as minor. As for the defensive lineman’s availability for the opener against Florida State in Atlanta Saturday night, any decision will be made by the football program’s medical personnel.

“He is released from the hospital. He’s here, he’s getting treatment. He’ll be day-to-day,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. “We’re still gathering information, and what his status is moving forward will be a medical decision, not something we can really comment on here right now.”

Saban said the football program is “still gathering information” on the incident,” and added that, when it comes to speculation that something untoward may have been going on because of the time of the shooting; location outside of a bar where there had been multiple shootings and a homicide in recent years; and Davis being uncooperative with authorities, “[i]t doesn’t seem like our players were guilty of anything, other than being out late, which doesn’t make me happy.”

“But it is what it is,” the coach said.

From an ABC affiliate in the state, quoting the owner of the bar on how Davis may have suffered what has apparently been rumored to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound:

Dionne Murrell, who bought Bar 17 this year, said 300 people showed up to her establishment Saturday night to watch a fight on the bar’s television screens.
18 security guards looked on. The crowd left and Murrell closed up shop one hour early at 1 a.m. That’s when she spotted police in the empty parking lot.

“Is everything okay?,” Murrell said she asked police. “He said yeah we just got a call about a random shooting. So I started looking around and was thinking since nobody is here it couldn’t have happened here.”

Investigators found shell casings but the victim did not cooperate with investigators. Murrell believes there’s more to the story.

“That’s the rumor going around that he shot himself. That he was shooting in the air and he shot himself,” Bar 17’s owner told ABC 33/40 News.

According to Murrell, police have not contacted her about the investigation.

For his part, Saban doubled down on his displeasure that one of his players got himself into such a situation — and that teammates/team leaders didn’t intercede to prevent it.

“Nothing good ever happens after midnight. Nothing good ever happens after three drinks,” Saban said. “I’m always concerned about our players being out, where they’re out, who they’re with, who’s the alpha dog that provides the leadership to not get out of that situation somewhere earlier in the evening where it would have never happened.

“I’m always concerned about players’ safety. I’m very concerned about this player’s safety. I’m very concerned about this player’s well-being and getting healthy in the future. But if they had followed my advice, they wouldn’t have been there.”

After playing in seven games as a true freshman last season (four tackles, one sack), Davis was a projected starter for the Tide during summer camp. Davis was a four-star member of UA’s 2016 recruiting class.

Injury won’t hamstring starting corner Antoine Winfield in Minnesota’s opener

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 7:07 AM EDT
At least when it comes to Minnesota, there’s actually some positive news on the injury front for a Power Five team.

Nearly three weeks ago, Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered an injury to his hamstring that was described at the time as a “tweak.” The injury ultimately forced the sophomore cornerback to either miss or be limited for the remainder of summer camp.

With the opener against Buffalo just a couple of days away, though, P.J. Fleck confirmed in a radio interview over the weekend that the starting corner will indeed be good to go against the MAC school.

“He’s a phenomenal player,’’ the first-year Gophers head coach said of the sophomore according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We’ll continue to watch him.”

Winfield, the son of former Ohio State and NFL star Antoine Winfield Sr., started nine of the 12 games in which he played as a true freshman last season.

Another Wisconsin linebacker lost for season with injury

By John TaylorAug 29, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT
At least as far as the linebacker position goes, Wisconsin simply has no injury luck at all.

Earlier this month, starting inside linebacker Jake Cichy was lost to a season-ending ACL injury. Adding to that loss, UW confirmed over the weekend that outside linebacker Zack Baun will miss the entire 2017 season as well.

Baun had sustained a left foot injury recently which, ultimately, led to the decision to shut him down for the year.

“It really wasn’t until a couple days ago when he kind of got the final test in what he needs to do to fix that,” UW coach Paul Chryst said according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “You feel bad. He missed a lot of games last year, and I thought he was doing some really good things.”

As a redshirt freshman last season, Baun played in 12 of the Badgers’ 14 games and was credited with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

With the departures of starters T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, Baun had been in line for a bigger role as the backup to new starters Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs.

Baylor to host FCS game displaced from flood-ravaged Houston

By John TaylorAug 28, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT
For once, there’s some positive news coming out of Baylor.

As Hurricane Harvey and his after-effects continue to wreak historic havoc in the state of Texas, the BYU-LSU game Saturday scheduled for flood-ravaged Houston has already been moved to New Orleans.  Not long after, it was also announced that the Richmond-Sam Houston State opener originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, has been moved to McLane Stadium in Waco.

The FCS game will be played this coming Friday night, approximately 140 miles northwest of the Sam Houston campus.

“We are honored Sam Houston State and Richmond will play in McLane Stadium,” BU athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “This is a small gesture to hopefully provide some relief in an incredibly difficult time, and to assist two of the nation’s premier FCS programs. We will do everything possible to provide the student-athletes, coaches and their fans a first-class experience. …

“We remain committed to serving as a resource for additional programs as they deal with the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. We will continue to pray for those affected by the storm, along with the first responders and civilians who are selflessly working to assist those in need.”

Kudos to Baylor University for stepping up and helping out in such a tangible way.