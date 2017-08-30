Derrius Gice: ‘Teeth ain’t holding me back’ from playing in LSU’s relocated opener against BYU

So much for that little imbroglio.

Ed Orgeron created a bit of a stir earlier this week when he stated he was less than 100-percent certain that Derrius Guice, his star running back who had wisdom teeth removed last week, would be available for the opener against BYU Saturday. While the star running back returned to practice Monday after missing all of the previous week because of the dental procedure, there was still uncertainty as to his availability for the weekend.

Tuesday, the player himself attempted to clear up any lingering uncertainty.

“I’m always 100 percent,” the Heisman Trophy candidate said according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “My teeth ain’t holding me back, dog. I don’t care if they pull all of them out. I’ll be ready this week.”

Despite the presence of 2017 first-round draft pick Leonard Fournette, Guice’s 1,387 yards rushing not only led the Tigers but was tops in the SEC. He added nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, figures that should increase in new coordinator Matt Canada‘s offense.

LSU’s opener, originally scheduled for Houston, has been moved to New Orleans because of the aftereffects of Hurricane Harvey.