Feleipe Franks named starting QB for Florida

It’s been a busy day for Florida Gators news, but here’s a nugget about one of the players not facing a suspension this weekend. At least for now.

Feleipe Franks has been tabbed as the official starter for the Gators this weekend when Florida faces Michigan in Arlington, Texas.

BREAKING: Jim McElwain names Feleipe Franks starting QB vs. Michigan. pic.twitter.com/mjiWNnFukK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 30, 2017

Although Florida head coach Jim McElwain had teased the idea of playing as many as three quarterbacks in the season opener (something he could still potentially do, especially if things get off to a rough start offensively), Franks was the leading candidate to start for the Gators coming out of the spring. The redshirt freshman shined in the Gators’ spring game and looked to be the most suitable candidate to handle the job this fall based off the spring.

“He’s ahead, there’s no doubt about it,” McElwain said of Franks at the end of the spring practice schedule in April.

With Franks being named the starter, that likely means Luke Del Rio will serve as the primary backup quarterback, with former Notre Dame graduate transfer Malik Zaire also an option. Although the idea of having Zaire play some wide receiver may become more a necessity than anything with a plethora of suspensions putting a dent in the receiver depth this week.

Follow @KevinOnCFB