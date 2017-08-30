Florida suspends two more, including leading rusher, for Michigan opener, bringing total to 10

At this rate, Florida may not be able to field a full team and, in the process, fulfill a long-running joke.

Wednesday afternoon, UF announced that running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells have been suspended from all team activities. That means that, at bare minimum, the two will be sidelined for the 2017 opener this weekend against Michigan.

The loss of Scarlett is particularly significant as he led the Gators in rushing last season with 889 yards.

The suspensions of Scarlett and Wells are related to a scam involving the misuse of scholarship funds that earlier this month led to the suspension of seven other Gators. The most noteworthy player in that initial group was Antonio Calloway, who led the Gators in receiving yards each of the last two seasons.

The 10th player suspended for the opener is James Robinson, who was twice cited for marijuana in 2017. The wide receiver was the second-highest rated recruit in UF’s class this year.

Incidentally, the suspensions for the other nine could continue on beyond the Michigan game.