Georgia Tech, Temple announce their first-ever football series

If you’re a Georgia Tech fan and have a trip to the City of Brotherly Love on your personal football bucket list, you’ll have the opportunity to check that one off in short order.

Tech and Temple both announced Wednesday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. Temple will play host to Tech on Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the Owls playing the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams. It will also mark the Yellow Jackets’ first game in the city of Philadelphia since a 1931 loss to Penn.

Tech also becomes the fourth team from the ACC to schedule a home-and-home with Temple, joining Boston College, Duke and Miami.

“We talk about dominating our recruiting footprint, which is obviously Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.,” said Owls head coach Geoff Collins, who grew up just outside of Atlanta and worked as an assistant coach at Tech, said in a statement. “My experience in the SEC and the ACC makes Georgia and Florida very important areas for recruiting as well. That’s why the Georgia Tech and Miami games are integral parts of establishing our national presence for Temple football.”