Georgia Tech, Temple announce their first-ever football series

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT
If you’re a Georgia Tech fan and have a trip to the City of Brotherly Love on your personal football bucket list, you’ll have the opportunity to check that one off in short order.

Tech and Temple both announced Wednesday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series.  Temple will play host to Tech on Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the Owls playing the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2025, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.  It will also mark the Yellow Jackets’ first game in the city of Philadelphia since a 1931 loss to Penn.

Tech also becomes the fourth team from the ACC to schedule a home-and-home with Temple, joining Boston College, Duke and Miami.

“We talk about dominating our recruiting footprint, which is obviously Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.,” said Owls head coach Geoff Collins, who grew up just outside of Atlanta and worked as an assistant coach at Tech, said in a statement. “My experience in the SEC and the ACC makes Georgia and Florida very important areas for recruiting as well. That’s why the Georgia Tech and Miami games are integral parts of establishing our national presence for Temple football.”

Florida suspends two more, including leading rusher, for Michigan opener, bringing total to 10

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
At this rate, Florida may not be able to field a full team and, in the process, fulfill a long-running joke.

Wednesday afternoon, UF announced that running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells have been suspended from all team activities.  That means that, at bare minimum, the two will be sidelined for the 2017 opener this weekend against Michigan.

The loss of Scarlett is particularly significant as he led the Gators in rushing last season with 889 yards.

The suspensions of Scarlett and Wells are related to a scam involving the misuse of scholarship funds that earlier this month led to the suspension of seven other Gators.  The most noteworthy player in that initial group was Antonio Calloway, who led the Gators in receiving yards each of the last two seasons.

The 10th player suspended for the opener is James Robinson, who was twice cited for marijuana in 2017.  The wide receiver was the second-highest rated recruit in UF’s class this year.

Incidentally, the suspensions for the other nine could continue on beyond the Michigan game.

NCAA denies Navy transfer Alohi Gilman immediate eligibility at Notre Dame

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT
Notre Dame is going to have to wait a little while longer for some outside secondary help, at least when it comes to game days.

Brian Kelly revealed Tuesday that a waiver that would’ve granted Alohi Gilman immediate eligibility has been denied by the NCAA. It’s unclear on what grounds the appeal was based, and it seems unlikely either the player or the school follows through with an appeal.

Beginning next season, Gilman will have three years of eligibility to use.

Last season, Gilman started 12 of the 14 games in which he played for Navy, and was penciled in as the starter heading into the summer this year. His 76 tackles were second on the team, as were five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Those numbers helped lead to honorable mention All-AAC honors.

In early June, he announced his decision to transfer from the service academy. A week later, he landed in South Bend.

If he had been granted the waiver, there’s a fairly decent chance Gilman would’ve been one of the Fighting Irish’s starting safeties.

Tennessee suspends starting LT Drew Richmond for opener vs. Georgia Tech

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT
It’s been a rough last few days for Tennessee personnel-wise.

Over the weekend, it was reported that starting linebacker Darrin Kirkland would miss the opener against Georgia Tech because of a knee injury.  Wednesday brought word that the Volunteers would be without a starter on the other side of the ball as well, with Rivals.com reporting that redshirt sophomore Drew Richmond will be suspended for the Labor Day night game.  An unspecified violation of team rules was the only reason given.

Head coach Butch Jones subsequently confirmed that Richmond has indeed been suspended.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Richmond started six of the nine games in which he played.  The 6-5, 309-pound lineman has been projected as the starting left tackle throughout summer camp.

With Richmond sidelined, senior Brett Kendrick is expected to get the start protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

Kirk Ferentz voluntarily takes $50,000 pay cut

By John TaylorAug 30, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
This is something you don’t see often, at all, in the big-money world of college football.

Iowa confirmed Tuesday that, back in June, Kirk Ferentz‘s base salary as head coach for 2017 was reduced by $50,000, from $2.47 million to $2.42 million. “Coach’s salary for all subsequent years shall remain at the amounts listed in the Head Coach contract effective February 1, 2016,” the release added

And the reason behind the reduction? Per Ferentz, it was so the program could hire another football staffer.  Specifically, the money will go toward the hiring earlier this month of Kevin Spencer, a longtime NFL assistant who will serve as a quality control assistant for the Hawkeyes this season.

“It’s to help our program,” Ferentz said according to Marc Morehouse of the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “It was something we (Ferentz and athletics director Gary Barta) agreed on and thought it would be good for the program.”

Ferentz’s total compensation for 2016, per the USA Today coaching salary database, was $4.5 million. That total was tied with Penn State’s James Franklin for third amongst Big Ten coaches and behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer.

Ferentz is heading into his 19th season with the Hawkeyes, and is coming off a year in which they finished tied for second in the Big Ten West and finished 8-5 overall.  Last week, it was announced that Ferentz and his wife, Mary, donated $1 million to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital, with the goal being to improve the survival rate for premature babies.

The Des Moines Register noted that this isn’t the first time Ferentz has left money on the table, writing that, “[i]n 2012, his contract was amended to forego a $50,000 pay increase scheduled for the next season, freezing his base salary at that time at $1.92 million.”